CHISHOLM—Nobody was expecting perfection as the Chisholm and Proctor High School girls basketball teams opened the 2022-23 season, but one team was more on task than the other.
The Rails took advantage of a number of Bluestreak turnovers en route to a 77-47 victory over Chisholm Friday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Proctor got 20 points from Lily Smith and 18 from Chloe Carlson in the win, but Rails coach Matt Solberg said his team wasn’t quite in sync to start the game.
“It was a little sloppy to my liking,” Solberg said. “There were a lot of turnovers, not only what we had, but we forced as well. A win is a win is a win.”
The Chisholm had the most trouble, committing 16 turnovers in the first half.
“Way too many turnovers,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “Poor passing. We were making some passes we usually never do. They know they’re not supposed to pass over their hands. They’re supposed to dribble and give themselves a good passing lane.
“We didn’t click. We’re running a different offense this year. They’ve been doing well in practice, but they did poorly with it here. It’s like they forgot what to do. It’s going to take time. We have to keep working on the things we need to work on.”
Proctor only had two turnovers in that same stretch, but the Rails’ biggest problem was shooting the ball.
Solberg was going to call a timeout at the six-minute mark of half, but Pioske beat him to it.
“When they took their timeout at the six-minute mark or so, I was about ready to take one, too, but fortunately, I didn’t have to take one,” Solberg said. “That was to calm everybody down.
“We had played a zone offense before. From the 12-minute mark to the eight, it was ugly offense. One pass, then a shot. That’s the stuff we preach not to do. After that, we started sharing the ball the way we’re capable of.”
After that, Proctor went on a 13-4 run to take a 36-25 lead at the half.
Those shots started falling.
“At some point, we were going to hit shots,” Solberg said. “Our kids shoot well. It was a matter of time. You have to have that confidence that the next time it’s going to go in.”
The Bluestreaks never recovered from that run.
“A lot of it was our defense,” Pioske said. “We weren’t moving our feet, not getting into position, not reading what they were doing. We made a lot of mistakes closing out, and they would drive right by us.
“It’s something we know what to do, but we executed it poorly.”
Offensively, Chisholm never got into a rhythm on offense.
“We weren’t running the offense correctly,” Pioske said. “Even when we talked about it, we still weren’t running it correctly. My girls were getting tired. I started to do a little more subbing, but then I got into my seventh- and eighth-graders.
“The first half, I thought we did a decent job. We played with them the whole half, but in the second half, it was that they were in better shape than us. They out-ran us more in the second half.”
The Rails maintained that same intensity in the second half, going on a 19-3 run extend their lead.
“We always play defense, but we don’t always score,” Solberg said. “That’s something we emphasize. If you want to play for the Rails, you have to play defense. We played every kid that was dressed, so they were cheering for their teammates.
“That was cool to watch our starters cheer on the younger kids. We had three kids score their first varsity points, which was cool.”
For the Bluestreaks, they will put this one behind them and great ready for game No. 2, but it was a good learning experience.
“Teams like this are what makes you better,” Pioske said. “I was impressed with Proctor. I knew they were going to be a good team when they came out, but they had a lot of speed.
“It was hard for us to keep up with them.”
PHS 36 41—77
CHS 25 22—47
Proctor: Gianna Hansen 2, Chloe Carlson 18, Lola Witty 3, Paige Evans 13, Presley Tapani 4, Hope Carlson 7, Lily Smith 20, Kelsey Tangen 10.
Chisholm: Hannah Kne 11, Amanda Bjortomt 10, Amya Dobis-Fontaine 4, Olivia Hutchings 3, Tresa Baumgard 19.
Total Fouls: Proctor 10; Chisholm 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Proctor 5-14; Chisholm 6-13; 3-pointers: Carlson 2, Evans, Smith 2, Kne 3, Bjortomt 2.
Girls Hockey
Blaine 3,
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
GRAND RAPIDS—Bengals’ goaltender Hailey Hanson stopped eight shots to earn the shutout as Blaine downed the Bluejackets at the Lightning Tournament Friday at IRA Civic Center.
Gracyn Knowles scored for the Bengals at the 9:43 mark of the first period, then in the second period, Grace Chapman scored at 11:15, and Taylor Olson at 14:17.
Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Grace McDowell had 40 stops.
“Grace played a solid game for her team tonight, keeping us in a position to compete,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We started slow, and never got on track during the game.”
BHS 1 2 0—3
HC 0 0 0—0
First Period—1. B, Gracyn Knowles (Kendal Dean, Macy Janssen), 9:43.
Second Period—2. B, Grace Chapman (Knowles, Dean), 11:15; 3. Taylor Olson (Megan Wallin Micah Gunter), 14:17.
Third Period—No scoring.
Goalie Saves—Blaine, Hailey Hanson 2-3-3—8; Hibbing/Chisholm, Grace McDowell 11-8-21— 40.
Penalties—Blaine 1-2; Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2.
White Bear Lake 4,
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
GRAND RAPIDS—The Bears defeated the Bluejackets at the Lightning Tournament Saturday at the IRA Civic Center.
White Bearl Lake scored two power-play goals in the span of 1:33 in the first period as Amanda Smythe scored at 15:24, and Ava Johnson at 16:57 to take a 2-0 lead.
Smythe scored at 12:17 of the second period, and Lily Howard scored at 12:17 of the third period to end the scoring.
Maya Marston stopped 20 shots to get the shutout for the Bears.
Addison Hess had 40 stops for the Bluejackets.
WHB 2 1 1 — 4
HB 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. WBL, Amanda Smythe (Madelyn Lee), pp 15:24; 2. WBL, Ava Johnson (Talia Domschot), pp, 16:57.
Second Period — 3. WBL, Smythe (Johnson), 12:17.
Third Period — 4. WBL, Lily Howard (Johnson), 12:17.
Goalie Saves — White Bear Lake, Maya Marston 5-6-9—20; Hibbing/Chiholm, Addison Hess 15-8-17—40.
Penalties — White Bear Lake 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
