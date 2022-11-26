CHISHOLM—Nobody was expecting perfection as the Chisholm and Proctor High School girls basketball teams opened the 2022-23 season, but one team was more on task than the other.

The Rails took advantage of a number of Bluestreak turnovers en route to a 77-47 victory over Chisholm Friday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.

