COLERAINE—If the Greenway High School boys hockey team is going to thrive this season, one group of players will have to take the reins of the team—the seniors.
Raider coach Andy Sertich has eight seniors on this team as Greenway starts to heat up during the 2022-23 season.
That group includes Ethan Ambuehl (goalie); Matthew Hannah (forward); Jacques Villenueve (forward); Carter Cline (forward); Aden Springer (forward); Beau Carlson (forward); Geno Troumbly (forward); Keller MItchell; and Ty Clancy (defense).
“They’re the engine that drives the team,” Sertich said. “There’s only one defenseman, so they have to be our scoring threats, night in, night out. Springer, Cline and Villenueve played big roles last year.
“This is nothing new to them.”
Joining them on the team are juniors Caden Carpenter (defense); Dylan Villenueve (defense), Noah Anick (defense); Cole Donahue (defense); Derek Gibeau (goalie); Jace Kammeier (forward); Lane Hustad; and Thomas Vekich (forward).
There might be four defensemen in that crew, but they will need some seasoning.
“They’re brand new, so we’re working on learning how to play the position a little better,” Sertich said. “They’re a work in progress. These are our guys. We’re making strides every day.
“They’ve shown good signs. They’ve made mistakes, which is normal. We’ll keep working with them.”
Max Gangl is the lone sophomore.
Serich likes his goalie tandem of Ambuehl and Gibeau.
“They should be solid,” he said. “They will be switching off games until one of them takes the role for themselves. They’ve played stead, and they will keep getting better as we keep going.”
Offensively, Sertich said his team must get to the net and get some gritty goals.
“We’ve been lacking a net presence,” Sertich said. “We get cute and fancy on the outside. Their job is to get the puck to the net, then our forwards can clean up rebounds. We have to be a tougher and stronger team in the offensive zone if we want to score more goals.”
The potential is there for the Raiders to make themselves one of the top teams in 7A, but that won’t be an easy task to do.
“That is yet to be determined,” Sertich said. “Against Rock Ridge, we made some mistakes that we won’t make in the future. We will get better as the goes on. Our senors will drive this team.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.