VIRGINIA – It’s been nearly five years since a small group of ATV enthusiasts from the area came together to form the Quad Cities ATV Club with a big goal in mind – to create a friendly destination for local residents and tourists to ride their machines for miles on end across the central Iron Range.
When the group takes to the Taconite Trail west of the Wooden Table on Saturday for their annual spring ride, it will be in celebration of making much of that dream a reality in just a few short years.
Ryan Horan, vice-president of the Quad Cities ATV Club, which was formed in fall of 2016, said this week that they needed a unified group in order to create a trail system to connect the area.
“Without a legitimate and solid local club, acquiring state and local (IRRRB) funding and grant opportunities are not possible. I have had the opportunity to stand in front of the state finance committee to request fund allocation for this area and the biggest weight we have is our club member numbers,” Horan said. “The Quad City ATV Club’s board member dedication to make this area a second to none ATV destination is amazing.”
By the end of this summer the club, since formation, will have secured nearly $2 million for trail development and existing trail repairs.
“This does not happen without this club, ” he said.
This weekend’s activities are both a celebration of that and an attempt to expand membership and raise some money.
On Friday, the club will host a free event open to the public at the Sawmill Saloon. Happy hour will run 6 to 8 p. m. and will be followed by a number of raffle drawings for various prizes, including a brand-new Polaris Ranger 1000XP. Horan said the fundraiser is for club expenses, including trail insurance, lobbyist costs, and general club funding.
It’s also a membership drive to get numbers up.
He added that the banquet is a great opportunity for non-members to meet with other locals with same and similar interests, learn what the club is all about, and to learn what is takes to grow the sport of ATVing in the community.
The event will also feature free appetizers and live music by The Christopher David Hanson Band.
The fourth annual spring ride – which the club had to forgo last year due to strict COVID-19 restrictions laid down at the start of the pandemic – will start at 10 a. m. at the Wooden Table north of Buhl and take riders to Chisholm.
Ride organizers say all social distancing rules and mask mandates will be followed.
Horan said the 2020 spring ride wasn’t the only thing affected by COVID, officials for the group also saw a noticeable decrease in the number of members not renewing their memberships.
“We were the first or second biggest club in the state as far as membership numbers prior to covid. We may still be at that level, but we really need past members to renew and (we need to acquire new members, ” Horan said. Again, it’s all in the numbers when it comes to funding and allocation of dedicated State funds. There are over 330,000 ATV’s and Side by Sides registered in the state. This helps the state to have money to invest in this sport. We need to show the want and the need at a local level to get our fair cut.”
Since forming, the club has managed to accomplish quite a few things including:
• Working with state and local government to successfully get the ATV/ Snowmobile lane added onto the Tom Rukavina Bridge.
• Getting the Taconite Trail in the Britt area open to multi use/ATV travel at designated times of year.
• Getting the Pfeifer Lake Rd open to ATV travel that will allow a connectivity point to CR 361 that will in turn connect the system to the Cook/Orr and the Voyager Country trail system.
• Heading up the conversations and then implementing legal routes through municipalities and cities in conjunction with local police departments and Sheriff Office. “This was a huge success to keep the connectivity of the trail system and cities possible,” Horan said.
• Securing local funding to upgrade and repair the Genoa Trail that runs between Eveleth and Gilbert. “The club’s investment in this trail sector was much needed and ultimately improved the safety for riders using this trail,” said board member John Vukmanich.
• Hosting the Greg Peterson memorial ride, a very successful fund-raising event for Care Partners.
Looking forward, the club has a number of projects they are looking at in 2021, including connecting Virginia to the Britt area via sections of existing snowmobile trail and constructing trail in some areas; connecting Gilbert to the Biwabik trail to connect to the east Range and Giants Ridge area; and connecting Pfeifer Lake to CR 361 to connect to the north.
“With continued trail development and connectivity, this area will be a destination for tourists and travelers similar to the sport of snowmobiling. When people can destination ride, you are open to whole bigger group of riders,” Horan said.
“The state of this sport on the iron range is at an all-time high and not slowing down, ” Vukmanich added. “With the introduction of side by sides allowing families to ride together had been a huge benefit to the sport. ”
Members also want to concentrate more time on existing trail maintenance and repair,
working closely with logical government agencies on this is a big help for all involved.
They also have an eye on future riders.
“We would like and will dedicate more time to youth training in the near future” Vukmanich said. “We know there is a want and a need for more training opportunities for youth and age required riders. ”
For more information on the Quad Cities ATV club see www.quadcitiesatv.com or check out their page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.