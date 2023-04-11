HIBBING—The Pual Pustovar Rink of Hibbing has been in 13-straight Senior Last Chance finals, and the No. 13 wasn’t unlucky.

Pustovar defeated the Al Paine Rink, skipped by Jim Pervenanze, 5-1 to win his 12th title in the last 13 years Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

