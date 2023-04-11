HIBBING—The Pual Pustovar Rink of Hibbing has been in 13-straight Senior Last Chance finals, and the No. 13 wasn’t unlucky.
Pustovar defeated the Al Paine Rink, skipped by Jim Pervenanze, 5-1 to win his 12th title in the last 13 years Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Was any of that in the back of Pustovar’s mind?
“I didn’t think it was going to be unlucky,” Pustovar said. “We’ve been playing well all year. We’ve had playdowns the last two weeks, one in Seattle and one in Milwaukee. We’ve had a lot of games.
“We’re playing at the top of our game right now. We won five games, and three in a row, which is difficult, too. A couple of the games were shorter, but to play three games in a row in one day is tough.”
The match didn’t start out well for Pustovar, as he watched Pervenanze steal one in the first end.
“In the first end, you don’t know the ice exactly,” Pustovar said. “I threw the weight we wanted, but it didn’t curl. It went by their rock, and they stole one, after Jim made a good draw there in the first end.
“If you’re going to give up a steal, the first end is a good end to give it. That gave us the hammer in the even ends, so supposedly, we would have the last shot in the even ends, which is important.”
Pervenanze has curled against Pustovar before, so he knew what kind of shot he wanted him to throw.
“Curling against Paul, you always try to make him make a takeout,” Pervenanze said. “His draw weight is always good. He got a little bit wide, and it stayed out. He missed the one shot.”
With the last rock in the second end, Pustovar took advantage of it by scoring three and taking the lead.
“We got a corner guard immediately,” Pustovar said. “We started going around that corner guard, and they started following us. They had a tough break because of a pick on one rock.
“We were able to draw in for three on my last shot.”
At that point, Perveranze knew it was going to be tough to come back.
“My last shot picked on that one,” Pervenanze said. “He made a nice shot to get three. In a six-end game, it’s a hole. You only have so many ends to get back into it. Maybe if it were eight ends, but it’s tough against a team like Paul and them, who have curled a lot together.”
Pustovar would score two more in the fourth end, then they shook hands to end the game.
“At that point, you can play a little looser,” Pustovar said. “You can throw more weight on take outs because we were trying to remove their rocks. We didn’t want them to get two or three back.
“We’re playing basically a takeout game and eliminating all of the guards whenever we can.”
Fatigue was starting to set in, but Pustovar’s team, which includes Ross Litman, Don Mohawk and Mike Kniffen was able to shake it off to win the title.
“Everybody played well,” Pustovar said. “Everybody had good draw weight. I don’t think we missed any takeouts as well, except mine in the first end. Mike set up the ends well with his draw weight.
“Don makes the takeouts, and Ross (Litman) has draws or take outs usually.”
Pervenanze liked the challenge his team faced against Pustovar.
“It’s always good to curl against that,” Pervenanze said. “You want to curl against the good teams. They always bring their A game. They curl a lot, so you can’t miss a shot against them.
“That’s the way it is. They made more shots. That’s what it comes down to. They deserved to win.”
Curling with Pervenanze were Tom Devich, Elmo Paciotto and Tom Schleppegrell.
