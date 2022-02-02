Another busy week here for the Virginia Fire Department. The crews responded to 98 incidents. Fifteen were fire related, and 83 were medical. Of the medical calls, 19 were medical transports. One out of the Cook Hospital, one out of Essentia Health Northern Pines, and the remaining out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were transported to Duluth and Metro hospitals for further specialty care. The 9-1-1 calls brought us to most of our surrounding communities. Our fire calls consisted of multiple motor vehicle accidents, multiple commercial and residential alarm activations, multiple building fires, one cooking fire, a smoke filling up a home incident, and carbon monoxide call. Our crews performed 119 medical treatments, 108 procedures and administered 102 medications.
With cold(er) weather again in our forecast, below is some helpful information on frostbite.
Frostbite is an injury caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues. First, your skin becomes very cold and red, then numb, hard and pale. Frostbite is most common on the fingers, toes, nose, ears, cheeks and chin. Exposed skin in cold, windy weather is most vulnerable to frostbite. However, frostbite can occur on skin covered by gloves or other clothing.
Frostnip is a milder form of cold injury that does not cause permanent skin damage. You can treat frostnip with first-aid measures, including rewarming the affected skin. All other frostbite requires medical attention because it can damage skin, tissues, muscle and bones. Possible complications of severe frostbite include infection and nerve damage.
Signs and symptoms of frostbite include cold skin and a prickling feeling, numbness, red, white, bluish-white or grayish-yellow skin. Hard or waxy looking skin. Clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness or blistering after rewarming, in severe cases.
Frostbite is most common on the fingers, toes, nose, ears, cheeks and chin. Because of skin numbness, you may not realize you have frostbite until someone else points it out.
Seek medical attention for frostbite if you experience signs and symptoms of superficial or deep frostbite, an increased pain, swelling, redness or discharge in the area that was frostbitten, fever, or new, unexplained symptoms.
Get emergency medical help if you suspect hypothermia, a condition in which your body loses heat faster than it can be produced. Signs and symptoms of hypothermia include intense shivering, slurred speech, drowsiness and loss of coordination
Specific conditions that lead to frostbite include wearing clothing that is not suitable for the conditions you are in. For example, it does not protect against cold, windy or wet weather or it is too tight. Staying out in the cold and wind too long. Risk increases as air temperature falls below 5 F (minus 15 C), even with low wind speeds. In wind chill of minus 16.6 F (minus 27 C), frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.
The following factors increase the risk of frostbite. Medical conditions that affect your ability to feel or respond to cold, such as dehydration, excessive sweating, exhaustion, diabetes and poor blood flow in your limbs, and alcohol or drug abuse.
Frostbite can be prevented. Here are tips to help you stay safe and warm.
• Limit time you are outdoors in cold, wet or windy weather. Pay attention to weather forecasts and wind chill readings. In very cold, windy weather, exposed skin can develop frostbite in a matter of minutes.
• Dress in several layers of loose, warm clothing. Air trapped between the layers of clothing acts as insulation against the cold. Wear windproof and waterproof outer garments to protect against wind, snow and rain. Choose undergarments that wick moisture away from your skin. Change out of wet clothing — particularly gloves, hats and socks — as soon as possible.
• Wear a hat or headband that fully covers your ears. Heavy woolen or windproof materials make the best headwear for cold protection.
• Wear mittens rather than gloves. Mittens provide better protection. Try a thin pair of glove liners made of a wicking material (such as polypropylene) under a pair of heavier gloves or mittens.
• Wear socks and sock liners that fit well, wick moisture and provide insulation. You might also try hand and foot warmers. Be sure the foot warmers do not make your boots too tight, restricting blood flow.
• Watch for signs of frostbite. Early signs of frostbite include red or pale skin, prickling, and numbness. Seek warm shelter if you notice signs of frostbite.
• Plan to protect yourself. When traveling in cold weather, carry emergency supplies and warm clothing in case you become stranded. If you will be in remote territory, tell others your route and expected return date.
• Do not drink alcohol if you plan to be outdoors in cold weather. Alcoholic beverages cause your body to lose heat faster.
• Eat well-balanced meals and stay hydrated. Doing this even before you go out in the cold will help you stay warm.
• Keep moving. Exercise can get the blood flowing and help you stay warm, but do not do it to the point of exhaustion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.