VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
•••
Misdemeanor
Aaron Michael Goodman, 38, Virginia, fourth-degree DWI alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Sean Allen Monteith, 32, Eveleth, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Scott Fitzgerald Kesler, 32, Tower, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Jonathan Lynn Marquardt, 53, Forbes, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $410.
Gavin Day Hanover, 19, St. Paul, traffic-DUI-fourth-degree-Schedule I or II controlled substance, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
Shawn David Huusko, 34, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired in the third-degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Shawn David Huusko, 34, Hoyt Lakes, test refusal in the second-degree, one year local confinement, 357 days stayed for two years, eight days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Lee Joseph Laliberte, 52, Virginia, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order-within 10 years of previous conviction, one year local confinement, 331 days stayed for two years, 34 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Lee Joseph Laliberte, 52, Virginia, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order-within 10 years of previous conviction, one year local confinement, 331 days stayed for two years, 34 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jeff Allen Homich, 49, Aurora, interference with an emergency call, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jonathan Lynn Marquardt, 53, Forbes, possess pistol without permit, one year local confinement, 360 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Melody Rose Morgan, 45, Virginia, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Levi Richard Thomas Ritacco, 26, Virginia, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, 30 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Connor Lashaun Robert Robinson, 21, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Zachery Eugene Otto, 22, Gilbert, third-degree burglary, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 14 days local confinement, 14 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Scott Fitzgerald Kesler, 32, Tower, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 153 days local confinement, 153 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,275.
Scott Fitzgerald Kesler, 32, Tower, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 198 days local confinement, 198 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,285.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.