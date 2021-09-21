During the week of September 12 –September 18 the Virginia Fire Department was called for service one-hundred and seven times. Sixty-seven were 9-1-1 EMS calls, Twenty-four medical transfers and sixteen fire calls. The fire calls varied from automatic alarm/detector activations, multiple building fires, multiple motor vehicle accidents, a cooking fire, and a home filling up with smoke. The medical transfers were out of Essentia Health Virginia and those patients were transported to Duluth and Metro Hospitals for further specialty care. The 9-1-1 calls brought us all over the East range. These patients were transported to Essentia Health Virginia, the Fairview Hospital in Hibbing, as well as Duluth Hospitals and landing zones for emergent services. During this week, we performed one-hundred and thirty-one medical procedures, one-hundred and thirty-four treatments and administered one-hundred and twelve medicines.
We want to remind everyone to be especially careful as temperatures drop and the tendency to use auxiliary heating devices increases. We have seen many fires caused by these devices being tipped over or clothing encountering the heating device. Make sure your smoke detectors are working and know two ways out!
As we get older our bodies change. We move a little slower, don’t see quite as well and our bodies begin to lose some of the core strength needed to maintain balance. Combined, these changes can lead to accidents such as falls, breaks and sprains. Injuries from falls is high on our reason for being dispatched list annually. Safety for seniors and fall prevention for the elderly is important. There are plenty of things you can do now so you can continue to live a healthy and active lifestyle for a very long time. Here are a few tips that may help.
Create a safe home -So you can continue to enjoy the independence of living in your own home, create a home safety checklist. Start by walking through your home looking for potential area that are or could become a safety hazard. Pay attention to things such as stairs, loose electrical cords, slippery areas (particularly the bathroom), and dimly lit areas. Although accidents are unintentional, there are still many things you can do to prevent them from occurring and promote safety.
Tips for preventing falls
• Install handrails that run the entire length of the stairs on both sides of the staircase.
• Add automated lighting to light up rooms as you enter.
• Install grab bars in the shower, tub and near the toilet.
• Keep the stairs and open areas clear.
• Use double sided tape to keep small rugs down.
• Don’t leave anything wet on the floor.
• Fix any broken or chipped steps, tiles, or flooring.
Lighting: It is easy to think you can feel your way down a hallway in the dark. Better, to light the way. Some light options will turn on when you enter a room and go off when you leave.
Monitoring devices: Alarms such as fire, temperature and carbon monoxide detectors, warn you at the first sign of danger. It is important to check them at least twice a year to make sure they are properly working. Please remember, when you change your clocks, change your detector batteries.
Communication: Systems like ADT Medical Alert let you enjoy the benefits and freedom of independent living, with the knowledge that should there be an accident or emergency, help is just the push of a button away.
Stay active and live life on your terms. To ensure things remain that way, take necessary steps now to ensure you’ve minimize as many potential risks as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.