The following list of marriage license applications for the month of May were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.

  • Rachel Finch and Ronald Mistelske, both of Calumet
  • Dylon Nute of Hibbing and Taylor Moberg of Evans, Ga.
  • Gina Klobuchar of Hibbing and Chris Holte of Makinen
  • Dillon Tomassoni and Meghan Hodge, both of Hibbing
  • Brooke Hauta Sanders and Kacey Johnson, both of Baudette, Minn.
  • Kyle Greene of Las Vegas, Nev., and Paula Barry of Chisholm

The following list of marriage license applications for the month of May were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.

  • John Mroszak Jr. and Jolene Herberg, both of Tower
  • Lisa Fabish and Kerry Sersha, both of Angora
  • Andrew Rosa and Rachel Beldo, both of Tower
  • Lisa Bigler and William Carnell, both of Hibbing
  • John Savonen and Kathleen Dow, both of Hibbing
  • Jamey Morrow and Nicole Clark, both of Hoyt Lakes
  • Jordyn Meier and Hunter Hall, both of Mountain Iron
  • Brendan Garrison and Courtney Peterson, both of Hibbing
  • Scarlett Kajala of Cook and Lorn Koski of Soudan
  • Kasey Dreke and Elizabeth Mornes, both of Eveleth
  • Megan Manley and Darren Folman, both of Eveleth
  • David Danielson and Ruth Harristhal, both of Hibbing
  • Tiffany Hinchliffe and Jerime Lindseth, both of Gilbert
  • Brian Sandstrom of Eveleth and Bria Lundmark of Virginia
  • Vicki Cochran and Lyle Thoreson, both of Virginia
  • Jake O’Bey and Haylie Ruedebusch, both of Eveleth
  • Katie Kingston and Jace Friedlieb, both of Virginia
  • Garrett Ulman and Kristina Heineman, both of Mountain Iron
  • Emily Max of Virginia and Allen Hixon of Bemidji, Minn.
