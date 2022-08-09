The following list of marriage license applications for the month of July were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.
Beth Haugen of Eveleth and Troy Martinson of Mountain Iron
Abbie Moberg and Hunter Maki, both of Hibbing
Regina Haben and Anthony Masching, both of Hibbing
Jaymeson Wahlstrom and Vivian Vanarnhem, both of Hibbing
Ryan Drow and Shania Huebner, both of Hibbing
Katie Dye and Kyle Erickson, both of Hibbing
Jaden Mankus of Chisholm and Jacob Jarmer of Hibbing
Leah Schulte of Hibbing and Adam Nori of Keewatin
Roger Nelsen and Anne Dresser, both of Side Lake
Mackenzie Hartl and Anna Engelson, both of Chisholm
Patrick Pope and Abby Konesky, both of Chisholm
Shari Lang and Brandon Unger, both of Hibbing
Madison Melhorn and Jesse Kahl, both of Hibbing
Denise Sabatino and Brian Nevalainen, both of Chisholm
Eric Sandstrom and Meaghan Cicmil, both of Hibbing
—
The following list of marriage license applications for the month of July were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.
Matthew Busker and Mia Vaydich, both of Mountain Iron
Amy Buria and Stephen Nilsson, both of Virginia
Carter Summerland and Mackenzie Larson, both of Cook
Dominic Casereto and Olivia Lamppa, both of Virginia
Sara Redwine and Jake Moller, both of Eveleth
Cindi Olson of Cook and Nicholas Nelson of Virginia
Tammy Klomps and Kimberly Willoughby, both of Eveleth
Jacqueline Nelson and Gregory Pluth, both of Winton
Robert Senn and Amy Lindgren, both of Virginia
Joseph Wilson of Willard, Mo., and Brynna Norenberg, of Hoyt Lakes
Joesph Fernjack and Jessie Dahle, both of Chisholm
Lawrence Jarvela and Carolyn Erchul, both of Cook
Adam Danielson and Hana Wiseman, both of Cook
Jordan Negen and Sandra Hadrava, both of Babbitt
Katrina Hoff and Christopher Wilks, both of Hiram, Ohio
Leah Stevenson and Tyler Kemp, both of Eveleth
Dylan Mejdrich and Christle Rowe, both of Virginia
Brandon Myrum and Andra Erickson, both of Aurora
Benjamin Remington and Lisa Strand, both of Eveleth
Elizabeth Goerdt and Alec Nelson, both of Cotton
Krysta Miller and Justin Hutchens, both of Hibbing
Tyler Laine and Amanda Mikolich, both of Virginia
Kennedy Esala of Virginia and Anthony Chesser of Mountain Iron
Jakob Dahin and Jennifer Shuster, both of Ely
Angela Lear and Jerry Vittorio, both of Floodwood
Darryl Newman and Candy Martin, both of Hibbing
David Teska and Ellen Miller, both of Chisholm
Elizabeth Suihkonen of Tower and Kyle Parker of Embarrass
William Copeland II and Megan Saari, both of Mountain Iron
Joseph Novak and Tahlia Lipka, both of Virginia
Alexa Duesler and Ryan Powell, both of Aurora
Tomieka Gaytan and Mark Defoe, both of Virginia
Ari Powers and Mason Port, both of Buhl
Joshua Paulson and Ashley Tedrick, both of Gilbert
Matthew Collins and Nicole Drechsler, both of Ely
Sarah Anderson and Jordan Peitso, both of Tower
Stephen Bergwall and Mollie Wipf, both of Cook
Eric Lee of Brainerd and Kristin Fredrickson of Hibbing
Rodney Long of Britt and Dennette Absher of Hermantown
Timothy Johnston and Crystal Spawn, both of Orr
Shane Eden-Johnson and Johntae Wilson, both of Chisholm
Brittany Tornow and Tyler Swanson, both of Eveleth
Lynda Neuttila and Stewart Martinson, both of Cook
Garrett Ebling and Ileana Guillen Ortega, both of Biwabik
Landis Bates and Kaitlyn Whitt-Tokie, both of Hibbing
Ethan Brinkman and Cassondra Daniels, both of Hibbing
