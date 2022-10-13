The following list of marriage license applications for the month of September were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.
Brian Severson and Jessica Sandstrom, both of Hibbing
Robert Berlin of Virginia and Diana Kessler of Coleraine
Brittany Tessmer and Casey Erickson, both of Hibbing
Shannon Jarvis and Amy Hardy, both of Chisholm
Darin Mcallister and Cheyenne Snyder, both of Hibbing
Jasmine Blaisdell and Christopher Klaysmat, both of Hibbing
Benjamin Yordy and Shelbie Spicer, both of Meadowlands
Alicia Hamilton and Andrew Merrick, both of Hibbing
---
The following list of marriage license applications for the month of September were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.
Zachary Huberty and Stephanie O’Brien, both of Ely
Heather Surla and Timothy Miller, both of Britt
Allyson Descamps and Brody Cundy, both of Eveleth
Megan Quamme and Benjamin Milani, both of Hibbing
Matthew Breeden and Sara Bober, both of Biwabik
Logan Brookshire and Olivia Fredin, both of Hoyt Lakes
Mervin Trast Jr. and Dennise Line, both of Hoyt Lakes
Gwendolyn Gustafson and Michael Geisdorf, both of Aurora
Gerald Wardas and Barbara Jones, both of Orr
Courtney Rajala and Devon Eden, both of Virginia
Derek Phillips and Yulea Fadum, both of Ely
Tally Puffer and Matthew Litherland, both of Cook
Pavielle Peterson and Nicholas Lammi, both of Virginia
Austin Strukel and Ashley Bernard, both of Virginia
Brett McDowell and Jessica Lefler, both of Chisholm
David Ciriacy of Aurora and Elze Bidvaite of Vilnius, Lithuania
Kimberly Frederickson and Michael Bradach, both of Gilbert
Vicki Hall and David Durrant, both of Tower
David Danz and Lynn Albino, both of Cook
Heather Washburn and Dustin Huhta, both of Hoyt Lakes
Jeffrey Vandelinde and Jody Koschak, both of Virginia
Peter Wielinski and Elizabeth Adams, both of Ely
Caleb Teien of Eveleth and Danielle Warner of Long Prairie, Minn.
Cody Hanson and Katherine Carlson, both of Hoyt Lakes
Sabrina Skeens and Karl Nelson, both of Virginia
Kariann Kolocek and Vedant Pande, both of Virginia
Isaac Karolczak and Angelica Pollock-Shimer, both of Embarrass
Lacey Foss and Tanner Jacobson, both of Mountain Iron
O’Rion Hobbs and Angelyque Spicer, both of Chisholm
Jack Vraa and Jessica Harmston, both of Embarrass
Daniel Wiley and Samantha Schmid, both of Aurora
James Radtke of Aurora and Kasey Haider of Coon Rapids, Minn.
Elizabeth Madison of Washburn, Wis., and Thomas Russ of Gilbert
Dawn Anderson and Thomas Edman, both of Ely
Katelyn Thompson and Charles Wamhoff, both of Hibbing
Daniel Godin of Bemidji and Carrie Meehan of Hibbing
Nathaniel Blake of Eveleth and Cameron Heinzman of Portage, Mich.
Andrew Evers and Dakotah Winans, both of Mountain Iron
Kylee Birdsall and Jermey Hanegmon, both of Chisholm
Carter Horsman and Shirley Detlie, both of Embarrass
Madeline Massie and Tyler Knezovich, both of Chisholm
Kristin Hanson and Troy Tuhkanen, both of Cotton
Carmen Gordon and Robert Norton-Turner, both of Aurora
