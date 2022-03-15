The following list of marriage license applications for the month of February were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.

Christo Roriguez and John Christy, both of Hibbing

Kefeng Chen and Qingqing Yang, both of Hibbing

Kari Doucette and Steven Rannikar, both of Hibbing

The following list of marriage license applications for the month of February were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.

Eric Holzem and Anna McCann, both of Eveleth

Cody Sellman and Larissa Drift, both of Hibbing

Logan Tuomala and Jeremy Johnston, both of Eveleth

Michella Lokken and Michael Bombich, both of Hibbing

Alex Avestruz Jr. of Cook and Ronda McClinton of Birnamwood, Wis.

Corey Strong and Megan Brodeen, both of Cook

Joshua Huffman and Crystal Dey, both of Mountain Iron

Ronald Hufnagle and Ashley Lerfald, both of Zim

Taylor Cromley and Alex Pulkinen, both of Virginia

Adam Wiermaa and Ariel Brookshire, both of Eveleth

