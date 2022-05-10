The following list of marriage license applications for the month of April were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.

Daniel Strecker of Hibbing and Ann Duemke of Duluth

Aleisha Johnson and Garrett Rice, both of Hibbing

Anthony Saxton and Alice Moe, both of Hibbing

Jesse Wilson of Spicer, Minn., and Alice Russo of Hibbing

James Twa and Marcia Jaobson, both of Hibbing

The following list of marriage license applications for the month of April were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.

Kelsey Lever and David Clark, both of Meadowlands

Tiffany Jenner and Matthew Cameron, both of Virginia

Troy Wood and Diane Lindland, both of Soudan

Amy Hill and Michael Hill, both of Virginia

Briana Quiroz and Bryce Negen, both of Mountain Iron

Michelle Haapala of Hibbing and Brandon Batchelor, of Grand Marais

Robin Judnick and Theodore Albright, both of Eveleth

Robert Tourigny and Barbara Nelson, both of Virginia

Meggan Burud and Mason Kraskey, both of Virginia

Caley Westin and Austin Hujanen, both of Hibbing

Karen Yungbauer and Michael Dear, both of Virginia

