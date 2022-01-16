Marriage Licenses

The following list of marriage license applications for the month of December were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.

Brianne Peterson and Matthew Irgang, both of Eveleth

Nicholas Haapala of Hibbing and Lakotah Weiland of Chisholm

The following list of marriage license applications for the month of December were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.

Stephanie Christofferson and Blake Johnson, both of Mountain Iron

Maggie West and Dalton Johnson, both of Virginia

Dean Mattila and Rhiannon Lovald, both of Iron

Jasmine Williams of Virginia and Clifton Allen of Memphis, Tenn.

Riley Kammers of Hibbing and Tiara Thompson of Kenosha, Wis.

Leo Lukas and Holly Duchene, both of Aurora

Amanda Ogg of Biwabik and Derrek Van Klein of Gilbert

Louis Young III and Helen Austin, both of Chisholm

Sean Holt and Amber Bramblett, both of Mountain Iron

Dissolutions of Marriage

The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of December was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office-Hibbing office.

Raymond Franklin Davidson and Jenny L. Davidson

Angela Marie Gorden nka Drusilea Angela Donato and Aaron Gorden

Lisa Marie Rudstrom and Kenneth James Rudstrom

Daniel Marvin Othoudt and Kari Ann Othoudt

Jennifer Elizabeth Enich Setterman nka Jennifer Elizabeth Enich and Mitchell Allan Setterman

Justin Erin Jalonen and Stephanie Serena Jalonen

Robert John Stephanich and Carolyn Jean Richards

Amber Nicole Mayen and Phillip Joshua Entner

Larry James Meskill and Allison Marie Hillman

James Damon Marzella and Ashlea Marie Marzella

Maria VonDarling King and Dietrich Alexander Friebe

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments