Marriage Licenses & Dissolutions of Marriage Jan 16, 2022

Marriage Licenses

The following list of marriage license applications for the month of December were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder's office in Hibbing.

Brianne Peterson and Matthew Irgang, both of Eveleth
Nicholas Haapala of Hibbing and Lakotah Weiland of Chisholm

The following list of marriage license applications for the month of December were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder's office in Virginia.

Stephanie Christofferson and Blake Johnson, both of Mountain Iron
Maggie West and Dalton Johnson, both of Virginia
Dean Mattila and Rhiannon Lovald, both of Iron
Jasmine Williams of Virginia and Clifton Allen of Memphis, Tenn.
Riley Kammers of Hibbing and Tiara Thompson of Kenosha, Wis.
Leo Lukas and Holly Duchene, both of Aurora
Amanda Ogg of Biwabik and Derrek Van Klein of Gilbert
Louis Young III and Helen Austin, both of Chisholm
Sean Holt and Amber Bramblett, both of Mountain Iron

Dissolutions of Marriage

The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of December was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator's office-Hibbing office.

Raymond Franklin Davidson and Jenny L. Davidson
Angela Marie Gorden nka Drusilea Angela Donato and Aaron Gorden
Lisa Marie Rudstrom and Kenneth James Rudstrom
Daniel Marvin Othoudt and Kari Ann Othoudt
Jennifer Elizabeth Enich Setterman nka Jennifer Elizabeth Enich and Mitchell Allan Setterman
Justin Erin Jalonen and Stephanie Serena Jalonen
Robert John Stephanich and Carolyn Jean Richards
Amber Nicole Mayen and Phillip Joshua Entner
Larry James Meskill and Allison Marie Hillman
James Damon Marzella and Ashlea Marie Marzella
Maria VonDarling King and Dietrich Alexander Friebe
