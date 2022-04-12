The following list of marriage license applications for the month of March were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.

  • Sharon Lucas and Gene Lenzen, both of Iron
  • Jerry Hammer and Jodah Norenberg, both of Hibbing
  • Waylon Vitters and Sherry Gibson, both of Hibbing
  • Robert Wierimaa and Nicole Carlson, both of Hibbing
  • Jeremy Nash and Allana Lampton, both of HIbbing
  • Ericka Stevens and Trevor Peterson, both of Iron
  • Peter Vachon and Madeline Meffert, both of Hibbing

___

The following list of marriage license applications for the month of March were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.

  • Kacie Frometa and Justin Buck, both of Virginia
  • Dallas Valento and Jordan Hyland, both of Eveleth
  • Korbin Hill and Stephanie Bliss, both of Makinen
  • Tracy Kapla and Michael Bielejeski, both of Eveleth
  • Tina Saari and J. Henderson III, both of Hibbing
  • Dylan Maki and Mariah Milton, both of Kinney
  • Callie Lamere of Keewatin and Trevor Terpstra of Hibbing
  • Sheila Williams and Mark Bjorgo, both of Virginia
  • Eric Harp and Julie Sunnarborg, both of Aurora
  • Kimberley Henschel and Kurt Henschel, both of Virginia
  • Carmen Gordon and Robert Norton-Turner, both of Biwabik
