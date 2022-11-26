HIBBING—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
—
Misdemeanor
Geoffrey Scott Marks, 47, Buhl, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $290.
Kristine Ila Krisak, 39, Browerville, Minn., disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Kristine Ila Krisak, 39, Browerville, Minn., trespass-return to property within one year, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Joshua William Bruner, 42, Hibbing, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Hunter Timothy Ersbo, 25, Kelly Lake, traffic-DUI-fourth-degree .08 or more in two hours, 90 days local confinement, 36 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $75.
Hunter Timothy Ersbo, 25, Kelly Lake, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 36 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Hunter Timothy Ersbo, 25, Kelly Lake, violation of domestic abuse no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 36 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Rachel Crowsbreast, 53, Granite Falls, Minn., disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Gross Misdemeanor
Alexander Carrington Dana Marana, 34, Brainerd, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, 18 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Brandy Jean Blando, 34, Keewatin, traffic-DWI-second-degree driving while impaired; two or more aggravating factors, 365 days local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $115.
Judith Mae Anderson, 61, Grand Rapids, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Felony
Kelly Ann Tracey, 52, Rochester, Minn., possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree, 21 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Christopher Eric Vines, 38, Hibbing, drugs-second-degree-possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, 58 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
