Dissolutions Of Marriage

The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of July was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator's offices in Hibbing and Virginia.

Katie Ann Graham and Andrew Jon Graham
Michelle Lorraine Strukel and Kenneth John Strukel
Timothy Jeffrey Hegstrom and Megan Amy Hegstrom nka Megan Amy Kelley
Teresa L. Brecto and Mitcheal W. Brecto
Maddalyn Margaret McNulty nka Maddalyn Margaret Cole and Daron Warren McNulty
Gina Chiaravalle and Samuel Bert Underwood
Kristin H. Collins and Timothy A. Collins
Jakob Bruce Wilbert Mattson and Marissa Teresa Mattson
Creeora Lee Malin nka Creeora Lee Crandall and Mark Anthony Winn Malin
Kyeshia Denice Scott and Nicholi Zachariah Reinhardt
Thomas Stenlund and Tanner Marie Stenlund
Darla Jean Queen and Chrisopher Michael Queen
Michael William Smith and Rebecca Jean Smith
Robert Jeffery Alger and Jennifer Romell Alger nka Jennifer Romell Olilla
Gwyneth Marie Schrecengost nka Gwyneth Marie Snell Storm and Nathan Joseph Schrecengost
Jason Robert Seliskar and Melissa Kay Seliskar nka Melissa Kay Moe
Paul Anthony Petron and Tammy Jean Petron
Jacquelyn Lee Sanow nka Jacquelyn Lee Ausen and Aaron Willam Sanow
Gabriel Timothy Zika and Tammie Ann Zika nka Tammie Ann Olson
