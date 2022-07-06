The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of June was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office.

Hibbing

Lindsey Rae Marold nka Lindsey Rae Ciatti and William Anthony Marold III

Mark James Anderson and Rebecca Marie Anderson

Deborah Ann Castro and Guillermo Ernesto Castro

Jeffrey Alvin Clark and Keri Lynn Clark

Virginia

Robert Ernest Licari and Audrey Erbing Licari

Catherine Wilson and Jo H. Campe III

Theresa Rock and Robert V. Rock

Clint McKinnon and Desire L. McKinnon

Alicia Mary Gagne nka and Alicia Mary Parenteau and Donald Kevin Gagne

