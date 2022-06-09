 Skip to main content
Dissolutions of Marriage

The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of May was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office.

  • Michele Denise Erspamer nka Manner and Jeremy Ray Erspamer
  • Paula Lundell and Martin Charles Lundell
  • Leah Schulte and Jacob Shulte
  • Constance Tina Sokoloski and Jeffrey Paul Sokoloski
  • Karee Leigh Sersha and Kerry Roy Sersha
  • Keelie Rae Lilya and Tristan Ryan Day
  • Marcus Cornelius Peters and Richard Louis Schlecht
  • Rebecca J. Burke and Edmund Eugene Vick
  • Craig Terrance Krize and Melissa Lynn Krize
  • Puhtsatie D. Haburn and Sean P. Haburn
