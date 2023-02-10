The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of January was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office.
HIBBING
Ronald Wesley Smith and Gail Jean Smith
John Joseph Prepodnik and Alison Beth Prepodnik
Adam Wayne Metsa and Gretchen Marie Metsa
Gregory Scot Johnson and Kelsey Adele Johnson
Sharon Lee Gibson kna Sandberg and Rory Scott Gibson
Heather Lee Skaudis kna Thill and Brandon Jon Skaudis
--
VIRGINIA
Kristine Verbonich kna Kristine Renee Lage and Jesse Allen Verbonich
Erik John Edwardson and Diana Marie Edwardson kna Diana Marie Devlin
Sarah Marie Bagley kna Sarah Marie Bagley-Lindgren and Raymond Ernest Bagley Jr.
Vickie Lynn Miller and Adam Mark Miller
Nicole Rene Aluni and Sam Alexander Aluni
Tara Jean Snyder kna Tara Jean Tuominen and Matthew John Snyder
Eric Michael Shere and Crystal R. Shere kna Crystal Rose Boettcher
Sheri Lynne Schmitt kna Sheri Lynne Hendricks and Jeremy Jason Schmitt
Margaret Ann Tekler kna Margaret Ann Brown and Laslo Steven Tekler
Donald Lawrence Whiteside and Ashley Elizabeth Whiteside kna Ashley Elizabeth Asbach
Chester Paul Kostrzab and Tracy Jean Kostrzab
