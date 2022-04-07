The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of March was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office.

Maria Eileen Gwendolyn Michienzi and Addison James Incontro

Matthew A. Haverkamp and Teresa M. Haverkamp nka Teresa Marie Lamprecht

Mercedes Victoria Rose Tibbetts and Dustin Jarod Tibbetts

Dustin Matthew Anderson and Mary Ann Anderson

Jean Adair Maki and Richard Michael Maki

Sheri Lynn Baxter and Russell Baxter Sr.

Pamela Dyan Wright and Bradley Lee Wright

Emily Ekstrand-Brummer and Benjamin T. Jesberg

Kayla Kristine Gray nka Kayla Kristine Sinnott and Quinten Wallace Gray

Tye Raymond Alexander and Brianna Rose Aho

Jason P. Crain and Geraldine E. Crain

Sophia Marie Rock and Vincent Michael Linn

Sherri Karlyn Barby and Kevin Edward Jenkins

Krista Lynn Sikes and Carey Sikes

Marsha M. Sink and Clyde Sink

Julie Jean Buria and Paul Jeremey Buria

Lisa Kay Shaw and Travis Jay Shaw

Brian Scott Radtke and Jayde Danielle Radtke

Bradley Scott Horoshak and Kathy Ann Horoshak

Adam Bradley Mayry and Chelsea Ronnie Mayry

Rheanne Marie Rogge Halliday and Matthew Tait Halliday

