Dissolutions of marriage May 11, 2023

The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of April was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator's office.

HIBBING
Melissa Dawn Kozar and Zachari Allen Kozar
Angela Josephine Koski nka Skalsky and James William Koski
Michael John Sirjord and Dawn Alesia Sirjord nka Eckman
Donald Lee Samson and Kolleen Kay Samson

VIRGINIA
Mary Patricia Larson and Mark James Larson
Jeana Lautigar McGowan and Robert E. McGowan Jr.
Carollida Joanne Loker nka Ceejay Thorn Rose and Donald Gordon Loker
Krystle Jean Orcutt nka Krystle Jean Knaffla and Jozey Paul Orcutt
Ty Robert Richards and Alissa Marie Richards
Gabriel S. Kaurala and Andrea L. Kaurala nka Andrea McCullough
Jennifer Lynn Hecomovich nka Jennifer Lynn Bruemmer and William James Hecomovich
Adam Kovacovich and Kelly Marie Walsh
Maarja Claire Faltesek and Braxtyn Calvin Armstrong
Tia Leigh Thuringer nka Tia Leigh Engelstad and Timothy Neal Thuringer
