Dissolutions Of Marriage Mar 6, 2022

The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of January was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator's office.

• Thomas Daniel Staudahar and Stephanie Staudahar
• Erica Rickords nka Erica Lynn Hinton and Jared Kline Rickords
• Paula Jo McCallister nka Paula Jo Zidich an Timothy Paul Frazee
• Jennifer Kotnik Hopper and James Elwood Hopper III
• John Christopher Lehti and Sheryll E. Lehti
• Loren Paul Hovi and Sarah Lianne Hovi
• Peggy Ann Lashmett and Douglas Cort Lashmett
• Trista Lynn Pohlman and Jay Nelson Pohlman
• Lauara Jean Poffs and Larry Robert Banks
• Anne Christine Manzoline and Robert Eugene Bauchmen
• Shawn Mithun and Barbara Mithun
• Jesse David Gulbranson and Nicole Marie Gulbranson
