The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the months of June, July and August was provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
• Tammy A. Spangler and Bradley C. Spangler
• Rachelle M. Eagles and Aaron Allen Gray
• Rebecca Renee Sauter nka Rebecca Renee Rusco and Jared Joseph Sauter
• Christine Lynn Fairchild and Stephen Dale Fairchild
• Gary Michael Stillwell and Ashley Alexandra Stillwell
• Randy Lee Kuha and Cindy Lou Kuha
• Wendy Sue Holtan nka DeFrang and Brian William Holtan
• Stephen McManus and Carol McManus
• Rebecca Jo Johnson nka Ostrander and Shane Ronald Johnson nka Eden-Johnson
• RheAnna Kay Clark and Joshua Timothy Clark
• Alicia Rose Johnson nka Huesman and Michael David Johnson
• Christina Shirley Estey and Steven Baba Estey
• Dan Michael Bogren and Loretta Kay Bogren
• Timothy Joe Landacre and Roberta Ilene Landacre
• David Paul Hurd and Stacy Lynn Hurd
• Michael Dwayne Feltus Sr. and Amanda Jean Feltus nka Boyer
• Jared Anthony Ahrens and Rebecca Dawn Ahrens
• Jonna Joan Bailey and Terry Lee Bailey
• Matthew Gene Fuhr and Eliina Sarah Leete-Fuhr
• Nicole Anne Ollila and Paul Matthew Ollila
• Mary Irene Claviter and William Randall Claviter
• Jordan Ross Hyland and Shannon Christine Hyland
• Robert Ernest Licari and Audrey Erving Licari
• Heather Cecelia Marsyla and Paul William Marsyla
• Thelma Rosanna Walker and Robert Joseph Walker
• Jeremy Dale Moberg and Karen Marie Moberg
• Tammy Lynn Klomps and Brian Gerald Klomps
• Wendi Lynn Tuff and Nicholas Allen Tuff
• Amy Lee Manthey-Ferdig and Derek Marcus Manthey-Ferdig
• Charlotte Yvonne Story-Sipola and Michael Lawrence Sipola
• Kristin Ann Hanson and Dayton Herbert Hanson
• Karl Andrew Rother and Krystal A. Rother
• Daniel Arnold Groshong and Richelle Ann Groshong
• Mark Steven Fabish and Lisa Marie Fabish
• Adam Kalinich Thompson and Miranda Lynn Thompson
• Saprina Ann Matheny and Elizabeth Ann Miller
• John Mark Swenson and Deanna Sue Swenson
• Jesse Clair Christensen and Jamie Lynn Christensen
• Stacey M. Sundquist and Karl Gregory Sundquist
• Kimberly K. Pantsar and Mark Allen Pantsar
• Steven Victor Kajala and Scarlett Perinne Kajala
• Amie Dawn Dwiggins and William C. Hutchinson
• Dustin Cory Heglin and August Corrine Heglin
• Erika Lynn Parise and Justin Louis Parise
• Danika Danae Tramontin and Bryce Robert Tramontin
• Joni Lien and Stanton Leroy Lien
• Krisha Lee Corbett and Kevin Dean Corbett
• David Reinhold Schmidt and Karin Eilene Schmidt
• Debbie Ann Moen and Ronald Christopher Moen
• Stephanie Anne Anderson and Shawn Joseph Anderson
