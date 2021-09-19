The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the months of June, July and August was provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

• Tammy A. Spangler and Bradley C. Spangler

• Rachelle M. Eagles and Aaron Allen Gray

• Rebecca Renee Sauter nka Rebecca Renee Rusco and Jared Joseph Sauter

• Christine Lynn Fairchild and Stephen Dale Fairchild

• Gary Michael Stillwell and Ashley Alexandra Stillwell

• Randy Lee Kuha and Cindy Lou Kuha

• Wendy Sue Holtan nka DeFrang and Brian William Holtan

• Stephen McManus and Carol McManus

• Rebecca Jo Johnson nka Ostrander and Shane Ronald Johnson nka Eden-Johnson

• RheAnna Kay Clark and Joshua Timothy Clark

• Alicia Rose Johnson nka Huesman and Michael David Johnson

• Christina Shirley Estey and Steven Baba Estey

• Dan Michael Bogren and Loretta Kay Bogren

• Timothy Joe Landacre and Roberta Ilene Landacre

• David Paul Hurd and Stacy Lynn Hurd

• Michael Dwayne Feltus Sr. and Amanda Jean Feltus nka Boyer

• Jared Anthony Ahrens and Rebecca Dawn Ahrens

• Jonna Joan Bailey and Terry Lee Bailey

• Matthew Gene Fuhr and Eliina Sarah Leete-Fuhr

• Nicole Anne Ollila and Paul Matthew Ollila

• Mary Irene Claviter and William Randall Claviter

• Jordan Ross Hyland and Shannon Christine Hyland

• Robert Ernest Licari and Audrey Erving Licari

• Heather Cecelia Marsyla and Paul William Marsyla

• Thelma Rosanna Walker and Robert Joseph Walker

• Jeremy Dale Moberg and Karen Marie Moberg

• Tammy Lynn Klomps and Brian Gerald Klomps

• Wendi Lynn Tuff and Nicholas Allen Tuff

• Amy Lee Manthey-Ferdig and Derek Marcus Manthey-Ferdig

• Charlotte Yvonne Story-Sipola and Michael Lawrence Sipola

• Kristin Ann Hanson and Dayton Herbert Hanson

• Karl Andrew Rother and Krystal A. Rother

• Daniel Arnold Groshong and Richelle Ann Groshong

• Mark Steven Fabish and Lisa Marie Fabish

• Adam Kalinich Thompson and Miranda Lynn Thompson

• Saprina Ann Matheny and Elizabeth Ann Miller

• John Mark Swenson and Deanna Sue Swenson

• Jesse Clair Christensen and Jamie Lynn Christensen

• Stacey M. Sundquist and Karl Gregory Sundquist

• Kimberly K. Pantsar and Mark Allen Pantsar

• Steven Victor Kajala and Scarlett Perinne Kajala

• Amie Dawn Dwiggins and William C. Hutchinson

• Dustin Cory Heglin and August Corrine Heglin

• Erika Lynn Parise and Justin Louis Parise

• Danika Danae Tramontin and Bryce Robert Tramontin

• Joni Lien and Stanton Leroy Lien

• Krisha Lee Corbett and Kevin Dean Corbett

• David Reinhold Schmidt and Karin Eilene Schmidt

• Debbie Ann Moen and Ronald Christopher Moen

• Stephanie Anne Anderson and Shawn Joseph Anderson

