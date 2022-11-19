VIRGINIA—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Scott Edward Morcom, 48, Tower, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 58 days local confinement, 58 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $165.
Kenneth Alan Malnar, 36, Gilbert, third-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
Ross Allen Lakosky, 28, Gilbert, duty to drive with care, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for six months, six months unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $100.
Joshua Harley Leverett, 26, El Paso, Texas, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for six months, six months unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $325.
Randy Carl Paquay, 31, Ely, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Matthew Lawrence Sandnas, 40, Virginia, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Tracey Allen Gibson, 50, Virginia, theft by shoplifting $1-$500, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $65.
Gross Misdemeanor
Scott Edward Morcom, 48, Tower, domestic assault, one year local confinement, 307 days stayed for two years, 58 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $300.
Grant Allen Haasl, 29, Aurora, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, 37 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $300.
Sean Allen Cochrane, 45, Tower, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 336 days stayed for two years, 29 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
James Cory Cogger, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $420.
Todd John Lakoskey, 50, Duluth, driving while impaired in the third degree .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Shannon Rose Babb, 39, Gilbert, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, 29 days local confinement, 29 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
John Francis Oreskovich, 39, Mountain Iron, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Daiquiri Ryan Shanks, 22, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $530.
Felony
Nenell Carla-Octavia Johnson, 35, Virginia, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Nenell Carla-Octavia Johnson, 35, Virginia, threats of violence, 33 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
