VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Candi Elizabeth Jones, 54, Eveleth, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Cassie Marie Erickson, 33, Mountain Iron, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 21 days local confinement, 21 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Sarah Lianne Hovi, 39, Aurora, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Joseph Allard McLaughlin, 56, Virginia, MV reg-expired tabs, total fees/fines $85.
Joseph Allard McLaughlin, 56, Virginia, traffic-DAS, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Jonathan Eric Svatos, 45, Iron, careless driving, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Gross Misdemeanor
James George Schwinghamer, 20, Ely, criminal sex conduct-5th degree-non-consensual sex contact, one year local confinement, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $985.
Kyle Scott Edstrom, 22, Biwabik, burglary-4th degree-to commit misdemeanor, one year local confinement, 345 days stayed for two years, 20 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Chad Robert Lee Ladwig, 41, Kinney, driving after cancellation, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $835.
Kyle Scott Edstrom, 22, Biwabik, burglary-4th degree-to commit misdemeanor, one year local confinement, 262 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Jerry Raymond Stoll Jr., 49, Virginia, violation of domestic abuse no contact order, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, 66 days local confinement, 66 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Felony
Kyle Scott Edstrom, 22, Biwabik, burglary in the third degree, one year and one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 16 days local confinement, 16 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Kyle Scott Edstrom, 22, Biwabik, burglary in the third degree, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
