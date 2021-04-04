VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Saria Marie Feltus, 35, Iron, driving after revocation, total fees/fines $615.
Saria Marie Feltus, 35, Iron, child passenger restraint system-improperly worn/used, total fees/fines $615.
Melissa Ann Kolath, 51, Hibbing, careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Kelsey Raye Matuseski, 25, Moose Lake, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 63 days stayed for one year, 27 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Gregory Allen Hovet II, 30, Moorhead, Minn., disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Gross Misdemeanor
Samuel Paulas Vosburgh, 36, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Derrick John Goodman, 24, Duluth, driving while impaire in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $690.
Cassie Ann Oatis, 32, Hibbing, child endangerment, stay of imposition, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $260.
Scott Richard Dorschner, 44, Virginia, damage to property-3rd degree-reduce value $501-$1,000, stay of imposition, one year unsupervised probation, 67 days local confinement, 67 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Amanda Ann Mundy, 26, Virginia, neglect of a child, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Felony
Elijah Leroy Johnson, 32, Eveleth, felon convicted crime of violence-firearm violation, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 241 days local confinement, 241 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Phillip Everett Bacon, 45, Hibbing, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Taylor Lee Matthew Jacobs, 32, Virginia, drugs-1st degree-possess 50 grams or more-cocaine or methamphetamine, 65 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
