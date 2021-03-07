VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Richard Lee Mitchell, 39, Ely, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jason Robert Doughty, 47, Eveleth, DWI-4th degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Connie Jo Nystrom, 51, Hibbing, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Rachel Michelle Lofgren, 50, Coon Rapids, Minn., DUI-4th-degree-Schedule I or II controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Leslie Ann Bodovinitz-Sowers, 63, Virginia, careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Melissa Kay Ahlstrand, 48, Hoyt Lakes, sale of tobacco violation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Jaydon Joseph Leskiw, 19, Embarrass, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $724.68.
Gross Misdemeanor
Roger Keith Sutton, 51, Virginia, driving after cancellation, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines, $585.
Randy Charles Sjolander, 70, test refusal in the second degree, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Robert John Varney, 54, Brookston, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Robert John Drentlaw, 62, Cook, driving while impaired in the second degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $615.
Ryan Douglas Moats, 41, Bovey, domestic assault, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, 25 days local confinement, 20 days stayed for 18 months, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Candice Joy Drift, 41, Duluth, assault-4th degree-peace officer-physically assaults, 270 days local confinement, 162 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Candice Joy Drift, 41, Duluth, assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree, 270 days local confinement, 159 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Jeremy Robert Trast, 38, Aurora, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Roger Keith Sutton, 51, Virginia, drugs-2nd degree-possess 50 grams or 100 dose units-amphetamine/PCP/hallucinogens, 58 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 11 days local confinement, 11 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
