VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Dequan Armani Moore, 24, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $460.
Patrick William Shutte, 47, Eveleth, drivers license-driving after revocation, total fees/fines $585.
Patrick William Shutte, 47, Eveleth, motor vehicle registration-collector plate-display revoked plates, total fees/fines $585.
Brandon Lee Buschman, 32, Babbitt, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 30 days local confinement, 30 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $89.99.
Hannah Louise Johnson, 24, Grand Rapids, assault-5th degree, 35 days local confinement, 35 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Hannah Louise Johnson, 24, Grand Rapids, assault-5th degree, 90 days local confinement, 58 days stayed for one year, 32 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Donnie Weston King, 42, Virginia, assault-5th degree-inflict or attempt bodily harm, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $183.93.
Tari Lee Lauer, 53, Duluth, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
John Michael Ellis, 36, Duluth, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Avory Jermaine Deegan, 24, Virginia, Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
James Allan Bruns, 40, Duluth, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order-within 10 years of previous conviction, one year local confinement, 337 days stayed for two years, 28 days credit for time served. two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Hannah Louise Johnson, 24, Grand Rapids, obstructing legal process, one year local confinement, 330 days stayed for one year, 35 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Donnie Weston King, 42, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year local confinement, 360 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Caryn Lee Cook, 46, Ely, third-degree DWI-with alcohol concentration .08 or more within two hours of driving, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
