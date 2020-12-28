VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Joseph Michael Goggleye, 35, Eveleth, obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
David Paul Dailey, 46, Virginia, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Zachary James Shogren, 32, Duluth, Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Amber Rose Pagel, 34, Eveleth, tamper with motor vehicle/enter w/o owner permission, 90 days local confinement, 74 days stayed for one year, 16 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Daniel Peter Polonia, 38, Superior, Wis., traffic-DWI-4th-degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
April Christine Reasor, 45, Grand Rapids, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount of Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Michael Shaun Jarvis, 33, Hoyt Lakes, disorderly conduct-Offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Joseph Zachary Whiteman, 41, Orr, no driver’s license in possession or fail to display upon request, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Rhett Thomas Dupree, 32, Plymouth, Minn., disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, one day local confinement, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Clinee Alekia Streeter, 22, Virginia, Govt-obstruct legal process-interfere w/peace officer, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Judith Ellen Woods, 45, Cook, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jared William Boshey, 33, Virginia, trespassing-building or dwelling, 70 days local confinement, 70 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jessie Marie Kintner, 30, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Bobbi Lynn Kletschka, 36, Virginia, driving after cancellation, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Bradlee Joseph Gerlach, 20, Biwabik, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Felony
Michael Brandon Jarvis Jr., violation of domestic abuse no-contact order, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Michael Brandon Jarvis Jr., violation of domestic abuse no-contact order, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $85.
Jamison Allan Raskovich, 48, Chisholm, stalking-engages in stalking, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 55 days local confinement, 55 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Jessica Jean Boman, 40, Duluth, drugs-1st-degree-possess 50 grams or more-cocaine or methamphetamine, 65 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 120 days local confinement, 10 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Herbrt Alois Thesing III, 41, Aurora, felony violation of protection order, 30 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 120 days local confinement, three days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $660.
Kyle Vernon Robb, 48, Gilbert, domestic assault-felony, 12 months, 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Jared William Boshey, 33, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 116 days local confinement, 116 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.