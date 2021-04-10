VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
•••
Misdemeanor
Casey Ray Behrens, 34, Eveleth, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, 90 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Daniel Ira Jauhola, 34, Ely, traffic-DAR, total fees/fines $85.
Steven Kent Ferris, 70, Hoyt Lakes, harassment; restraining order-violte and knows of temporary restraining order, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Shawn Robin Moreland, 48, Hoyt Lakes, traffic-DUI-4th degree-.08 or more in two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Jacob Donovan Demars, 19, Mountain Iron, under 21 drinking and driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Gross Misdemeanor
Casey Ray Behrens, 34, Eveleth, damage to property-third degree-reduce value $501-$1,000, 12 months local confinement, 309 days stayed for two years, 51 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Casey Ray Behrens, 34, Eveleth, driving after cancellation, 12 months local confinement, 300 days stayed for one year, 60 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 38, Eveleth, drugs-fifth degree- possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, 30 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 38, Eveleth, financial transaction card fraud, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for one year, 30 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Traveen Deshun Stringer, 26, Hibbing, domestic assault, one year local confinement, 359 days stayed for two years, six days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Traveen Deshun Stringer, 26, Hibbing, child endangerment, one year local confinement, 359 days stayed for two years, six days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Felony
William Allen Taylor Laitinen, 21, Tower, burglary in the third degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, four days local confinement, credit for four days served, total fees/fines $135.
Casey Ray Behrens, 34, Eveleth, drugs-fifth degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 60 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Casey Marie Chosa, 30, Tower, drugs-second degree-possess 10 grams or more cocaine or meth and firearm, 48 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 29 days local confinement, 29 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,335.
