VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.

Misdemeanor

James Marice Edwards, 30, Virginia, traffic-driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.

James Marice Edwards, 30, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.

Cordell Stewart Stevens, 23, Mountain Iron, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $285.

Naomi L. Johnson, 18, Virginia, theft-other-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $610.

Christina Dawn Scott, 40, Hoyt Lakes, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 63 days stayed for one year, 27 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.

Hannah Michele Greniger, 25, Warba, Minn., DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $890.

Janine Marie Janiak, 42, Ely, deer hunting-may not hunt with aid or use of bait, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.

Tara Lynn Persons, 47, Eveleth, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.

Rick Alan Polus, 59, Gilbert, assault in the fifth degree, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $385.

Mya Nicole Walker, 29, Mankato, Minn., disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.

Gross Misdemeanor

Rodica Bogza, 67, Eveleth, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.

Jess Allen Peterson, 59, Cloquet, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within 2 hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.

Jeffery John Hashey, 36, Virginia, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.

Felony

Luke Mathias Erkkila, 31, Eveleth, assault-1st-degree-great bodily harm, 122 months, St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines, $135.

