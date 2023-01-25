Misdemeanor
Kimberly Susan Geiger, 62, Aurora, trespass-occupy/enter dwelling/locked/posted build, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $100.
Bobby James Bauer, 35, Eveleth, domestic assault-commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Forrest Chester Norgaard, 57, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation.
Zariah Alexis Baker, 18, Aurora, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Experanza Flora Membreno, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
Alyssa Marie Zuber, 30, Duluth, trespass-knowlingly enter posted land prohibited, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 61 days stayed for one year, 29 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $290.
Carmela Aguilar, 26, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Tate Jordan Cly, 19, Orr, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Collin Patrick Draszt-Denny, 25, Virginia, H&R fail to stop property damage, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Gross Misdemeanor
Michael Kevin Kline, 54, Soudan, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Wade Thomas Osborne, 33, Hoyt Lakes, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 218 days local confinement, 218 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Forrest Chester Norgaard, 57, Eveleth, traffic-DL-driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $300.
Branden Justin Kainz, 22, Aurora, second-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, fee totals/fines $530.
Michone Nicole Gilley, 38, Eveleth, obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer, stay of imposition, one year unsupervised probation, six days local confinement, six days credit for time served, total fees/fines $390.
Felony
Cody Jay Onraet, 32, Aurora, damage to property-1st degree-value reduced over $1,000, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, 21 days local confinement, 21 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Todd David Casey, 58, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Phillip Robert Kosluchar, 42, Gilbert, threats of violence-reckless disregard, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
William Joseph Rainaldi, 44, Eveleth, third-degree burglary, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, nine months local confinement, 85 days credit for time served.
Gregory A. Williams, 27, Midlothian, Ill., offering a forged check, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Terrence Murphy, 32, Duluth, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Justin Kenneth Rae, 31, Northfield, Minn., theft-indifferent to owner rights, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, eight days local confinement, eight days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Katie Ann Vanvickle, 48, Virginia, mail theft, 17 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Xylondria Michelle Buford, 38, Virginia, possession of methamphetamine in the fifth degree, 13 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 25 days local confinement, 25 days credit for time served.
Jordan Steven Halloran-Redisi, 25, Virginia, receiving or possessin a firearm with a missing or altered serial number, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
