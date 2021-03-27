VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Saria Marie Feltus, 35, Iron, traffic-driving after revocation, total fees/fines $515.
Saria Marie Feltus, 35, Iron, traffic regulation-driver must carry proof of insurance, total fees/fines $515.
Jared Duane Holt, 19, Aurora, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $100.
Brittany Jonnal Ross, 21, Aurora, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Damian Tomas Nelson, 23, Chisholm, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
John Murray Hackman, 36, Boca Raton, Fla., 4th degree DWI, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Gross Misdemeanor
Jeremy Phhillip Ames, 47, Embarrass, domestic assault, one year local confinement, 332 days stayed for two years, 33 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Lucas Lars Branstrom, 33, Embarrass, third degree DWI-with alcohol concentration .08 or more within two hours of driving, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
