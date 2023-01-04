VIRGINIA—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Dylan Scott Morcom, 19, Aurora, underage drinking and driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,000.
Jacob Jeffrey Potocik, 32, Biwabik, traffic-DWI-fourth degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
Joseph Allard McLaughlin, 57, Virginia, driving after suspension, 90 days local confinement, 60 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $215.
Ronald Eugene Childs, 40, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $100.
Henri Robert Beauregard, 67, Biwabik, trespass-occupy/enter dwelling/locked/posted build, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Paul Michael Baumchen, 46, Hibbing, disturb-disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Cody Shane Plaster, 30, Hoyt Lakes, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Tristan James Bird, 20, Hibbing, duty to drive with due care, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $200.
David Scott Nordlund, 45, Mountain Iron, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Rayanne Cynthia Marroquin, 19, Mountain Iron, underage drinking and driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,000.
Courtney Maureen Ruzic, 26, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,000.
Jesse Michael Schleppegrell, 20, Chisholm, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 27 days local confinement, 27 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $115.
Michael Gene Southern, 47, Virginia, fourth-degree DWI alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,000.
Gross Misdemeanor
Christine Marie Jorgenson, 52, Eveleth, gross misdemeanor issuance of dishonored checks, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $631.44.
Michael Christopher Knapp, 51, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Justin Maurice Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, 140 days local confinement, 140 days credit for time served.
Lisa Lucille Becker, 29, third-degree DWI (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $330.
Rachel Marie Allegrezza, 18, Aurora, gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $530.
Riley Justice Erickson, 24, Eveleth, second-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Colby Douglas Chrislock, 39, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $300.
Felony
Christine Marie Jorgenson, 52, Eveleth, check forgery, 15 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation.
Justin Maurice Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, drugs-1st degree-possess 50 grams or more-cocaine or methamphetamine, 90 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Benayshi Dunkley, 33, Tower, threats of violence, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
