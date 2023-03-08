VIRGINIA—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Alex Dale Johnson, 26, Hoyt Lakes, traffic-fourth-degree DUI, controlled subastance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
Jason David Folz, 53, Ely, domestic assault in the fifth degree, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
Troy Matthew Dorsher, 22, Eveleth, theft-obtain services-no payment, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Douglas Dwain Vanvickle, 49, Gilbert, fleeing police officer, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Troy Matthew Dorsher, 22, Eveleth, traffic-fourth-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 87 days local confinement, 87 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Robert Mark Fahlstrom, 35, Hibbing, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Raymond Edward Snyder, 55, Virginia, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
Danielle Renee Maki, 32, Duluth, fourth-degree DWI, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
James Chad Olson, 44, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Brett Rankin Schoen, 64, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $100.
Christine Ann Fabish, 60, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $80.
Krystal Elizabeth Preuss, 43, Virginia, fourth-degree DWI, any amount Schedule I/II, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
Gross Misdemeanor
Danielle Jeane Summer Poierier, 34, Chisholm, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
David Michael Kareken, 64, Fairview, N.C., third-degree DWI, UI alcohol, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Seth Earl Borden, 64, Eveleth, second-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $530.
Erica Marie Leppala, 34, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $530.
Felony
Michael Shaun Jarvis, 35, Hoyt Lakes, stalking-engages in stalking, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 30 days local confinement, 30 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Troy Matthew Dorsher, 22, Eveleth, third-degree assault-substantial bodily harm, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 92 days local confinement, 92 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Destiny Ann Hill, 31, Rochester, Minn., theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Douglas Dwain Vanvickle, 49, Gilbert, mail theft, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 96 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Troy Matthew Dorsher, 22, Eveleth, theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 87 days local confinement, 87 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Zachery Eugene Otto, 24, Gilbert, third-degree burglary, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 14 days local confinement, 14 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,200.
Raylon John Honkola, 47, Embarrass, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Ryan Shawn Parks, 42, Virginia, malicious punishment of a child, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, eight days local confinement, eight days credit for time served, total fees/fines $200.
Brian Jay Porter, 43, Biwabik, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 26 days local confinement, 26 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $58.35.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.