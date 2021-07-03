VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Nina Rose Villebrun, 36, Nett Lake, traffic-DAR, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Patrick Garrett Mattson, 22, Eveleth, DUI-4th degree-cont. subst., 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Mitchell Joe Orso, 36, Virginia, harassment; restraining order-violate, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Joseph Allard McLaughlin, 56, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Taylor Maurice Miller, 19, Virginia, assault-5th-degree-fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Ashley Ambree Helgerson, 27, Aurora, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Ryan Michael Igo, 39, Hoyt Lakes, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Brittany Kathleen Bisbee, 28, Gilbert, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Gross Misdemeanor
Nathan Duaine Baseman, 29, Ely, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 359 days stayed for two years, six days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Stephanie Dawn Beddo, 31, Virginia, third degree refusal to submit to test, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Patrick Garrett Mattson, 22, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 135 days local confinement, 135 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Tonia Melissa Estrada, 34, Virginia, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $900.
Tommy Allen French, 52, Gilbert, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Nichole Nina Hill, 41, Virginia, second degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $690.
Brandon Lee Holtz, 26, West Eveleth, second degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $690.
Joseph Alan Schaffer Sr., 44, St. Paul, domestic abuse, violates order for protection within 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinquent, one year local confinement, 305 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $260.
Felony
Bradley Ronald Maki, 31, Brainerd, felony domestic assault, 33 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 24 days local confinement, 24 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Joseph Allard McLaughlin, 56, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, 92 days local confinement, 92 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Taylor Maurice Miller, 19, Virginia, damage to property-1st-degree-value reduced over $1,000 (aid/abet), stay of imposition, two years & 11 months supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
James Duane Ortley, 31, Virginia, assault in the second degree, 39 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $260.
Dustin John Tweten, 37, Virginia, domestic assault-felony, stay of imposition, 36 days local confinement, 36 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
