Virginia District Court Records

VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
—
Misdemeanor
Culloden Jamie Henderson, 27, Eveleth, traffic-insurance-uninsured vehicle, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $640.
Stephanie Nicole Thomas, 28, Mountain Iron, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Dylan Matthew Anderson, 24, Hibbing, DANCO violation, 90 days local confinement, 81 days stayed for two years, nine days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
James Eugene Ferry, 33, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 36 days local confinement, 36 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Samantha Lynn Klander, 22, Virginia, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Joseph James Tynjala, 28, Virginia, theft by shoplifting $1-$500, 10 days local confinement, 10 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Jason Paul Dobler, 49, St. Anthony, Minn., theft by shoplifting $1-$500, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $463.18.
Matthew Lee Hawkinson, 26, Gilbert, disturb-disorderly conduct, 27 days local confinement, 27 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Owen Spencer Juopperi, 18, Virginia, damaged to property-fourth degree-intentional damage-other circumstances, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $640.
James William Sivers, 31, Biwabik, assault-fifth degree-commits-attempts or threats harm, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $215.
Craig Howard Hultgren, 55, Mountain Iron, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Cindy Lou Koller, 57, Virginia, driving after revocation, total fees/fines $495.
Cindy Lou Koller, 57, Virginia, no insurance owner, total fees/fines $495.
Jared Anthony Perrault, 30, Eveleth, driving while impaired in the fourth degree (0.8 within two hours), 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Sheri Lynn Sutton, 59, Babbitt, DWI-fourth degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Dale Paul Urban, 41, Virginia, indecent exposure willfully/lewdly, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
—
Gross Misdemeanor
Raymond Jamal Cox, 32, Lauderdale, Minn., traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Sheri Taura-Marie Fleetwood, 45, Iron, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Charles Edward Winger, 20, Embarrass, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Dylan Matthew Anderson, 24, Hibbing, domestic assault, one year local confinement, 356 days stayed for two years, nine days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Matthew Lee Hawkinson, 26, Gilbert, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, one year local confinement, 340 days stayed for two years, 25 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Matthew Lee Hawkinson, 26, Gilbert, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, one year local confinement, 340 days stayed for two years, 25 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
John David Sims, 42, Virginia, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, 15 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Jeff Allen Homich, 50, Hoyt Lakes, domestic assault, one year local confinement, 346 days stayed for two years, 19 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $215.
Brett Michael Capra, 40, Duluth, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,020.
Brenda Jean Dall Manning, 61, Virginia, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
—
Felony
Xavier Nivre Williams, 21, Burnsville, Minn., aggravated robbery in the first degree, 57 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for six years, six years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 13 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Destry Rock Lusti, 40, Virginia, reckless discharge of firearm within a municipality, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $215.
John David Sims, 42, Virginia, possession of a narcotic drug other than heroin in the third degree, 33 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 15 days local confinement, 15 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,365.
Douglas Dwain Vanvickle, 48, Virginia, burglary in the third degree, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 62 days local confinement, 62 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $215.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.