VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Justin Sun Bjorgo, 35, Mountain Iron, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Tanner Duane Nikunen, 25, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $420.
Susan Maxine Rider, 64, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Daniel Jason Adams, 45, Mountain Iron, dangerous weapons-intentionally point a gun, 90 days local confinement, six days credit for time served.
Deidra Margaret Mankus, 24, Chisholm, fleeing police officer, 11 days local confinement, 11 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $165.
Mark Todd Graves, 50, Virginia, domestic assault-misdemeanor-intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Jason Michael Oppelt, 40, Virginia, giving a false name to a peace officer, 62 days local confinement, 62 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Kevin Jermaine-Lamont Parr, 48, Virginia, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 31 days local confinement, 31 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Kevin Jermaine Parr, 48, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 51 days local confinement, 51 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Kevin Jermaine-Lamont Parr, 48, Virginia, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, 48 days local confinement, 48 days credit for time served.
Kevin Jermaine-Lamont Parr, 48, Virginia, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, 31 days local confinement, 31 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Gross Misdemeanor
Elijah Cain Halverson, 26, Orr, third degree-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Charles Howard Lister IV, 40, Minneapolis, drugs-5th degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 311 days stayed for two years, 54 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Olivia Rose Fredin, 24, Hoyt Lakes, test refusal in the second degree, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Jeramie Lee Peterson, 42, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), one year local confinement, 360 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $160.
Jeramie Lee Peterson, 42, Eveleth, driving after cancellation (inimical to public safety), one year local confinement, 360 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation.
Felony
Daniel Jason Adams, 45, Mountain Iron, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Cory Micheal Peters, 30, Virginia, DWI-operate snowmobile or ATV-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 36 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, six days local confinement, total fees/fines $1,315.
Alexander Courtney Rock, 36, Duluth, distribute via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child, 36 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 163 days local confinement, 163 days credit for time served.
James Andrew Kainz, 28, Ely, threats of violence, stay of imposition, 82 days local confinement, 82 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Duwayne Alan Hill, 40, Tower, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 32 days local confinement, 32 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,285.
Kevin Jermaine-Lamont Parr, 48, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 48 days local confinement, 48 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.