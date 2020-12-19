VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
----
Misdemeanor
Dylan James Petersen, 32, Eveleth, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 47 days local confinement, 47 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Kenneth Lee Carmody, 49, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 48 days local confinement, 48 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Kathleen Renee Cucich, 56, Virginia, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Dylan Matthew Anderson, 22, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, six months supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Matthew Gunnar Gerzin, 21, Ely, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Darylanna Michelle Durkee, 26, Rugby, N.D., DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Steven James Berge, 27, Kasson, Minn., duty to drive with care, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Jordan Lee Raati, 28, Orr, assault-5th degree-inflict bodily harm, 90 days local confinement, 81 days stayed for one year, nine days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Timson Ray Carrier Jr., 35, fleeing police officer, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Gross Misdemeanor
Timothy Alvin Overbye, 34, Iron, third degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, stay one year for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Mark Stanley Salo, 62, Mountain Iron, third degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, stay one year for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
James Douglas Woitalla, 25, Britt, test refusal in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Michael Jon Vraa, 44, Babbitt, domestic assault-GM-subsequent violation, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, 30 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Michael Douglas Johnson III, 24, threats of violence, one year local confinement, 336 days stayed for two years, 29 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $360.
Felony
Kenneth Lee Carmody, 49, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 12 months, 1 day in St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 51 days local confinement, 51 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $234.77.
Daniel Jordan Vance, 26, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 13 months at St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Paul Richard Krasaway, 67, Britt, driving while impaired in the first degree, 57 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 115 days local confinement, 115 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $115.
Timson Ray Carrier Jr., 35, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 73 days local confinement, 73 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Paul Richard Krasaway, 67, Britt, possession of a narcotic drug other than heroin in the third degree, 68 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed, three years supervised probation, 98 days local confinement, 98 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Cody Allen John Korva, 29, Duluth, threats of violence-reckless disregard risk, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $385.
Ryan Adams Griffith, 38, Cook, felony domestic assault, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.