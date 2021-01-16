VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Willard Ray Horne, 46, Eveleth, assault-5th degree-commits-attempts or threatens harm, 67 days local confinement, 67 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Earl Martin Cornwell, 50, Embarrass, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $815.
Dawn Michelle Bontems, 44, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Kenneth James Goulet, 54, Eveleth, Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Jamie Norman Hendrickson, 51, Gilbert, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Rondi Sue Poderzay, 54, Eveleth, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Susan Marie Krisak, 60, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Stanley Joseph Murawski III, 40, Andover, Minn., hunting/fishing-take wild animals while license privileges are revoked, total fees/fines $485.
Mark Arthur Locken, 42, Hoyt Lakes, criminal damaged to property, 4th degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Nick Anthony Pecha, 29, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Michael Allen Hellman, 42, Eveleth, traffic-DUI-4th degree-controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Jack Allen Christiansen, 66, Virginia, traffic-DWI-4th degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Nick Anthony Pecha, 29, Virginia, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $96.78
Gross Misdemeanor
Melissa Marie Lightfeather, 36, Nett Lake, check forgery-make or alter a check, stay of imposition, six days local confinement, six days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Nichole Ann Maki, 34, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Gena Lea Penttinen, 43, Eveleth, issuance of dishonored checks, stay of imposition, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Brian Jay Porter, 41, Virginia, drugs-5th degree-possess Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement 294 days stayed for two years, 71 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Donovan Joe Reitmajer, 21, Makinen, third-degree DWI controlled substance, one year local confinement, 342 days staed for two years, 23 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Chelsey Nicholle Carter, 33, Tower, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
James Walter Mayer, 62, Soudan, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Dorothy Cora Pfutzenreuter, 65, Cook, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Tanner Michael Hnatek, 23, Duluth, possess smmo/any firearm-user of controlled substance, stay of imposition, one year supervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Jacqueline Maureen Peters, 39, Virginia, traffic-DWI-Refuse to submit to chemical test; Blood or urine as required by search warrant, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Jordan Albert Kennedy Marty, 30, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; Blood or urine as required by search warrant, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Deidra Margaret Mankus, 23, Orr, aggravated robbery in the first degree (aid/abet-GOC), 41 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 175 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Daniel Edmund Reitmajer, 25, Makinen, murder-second degree-drive-by shooting, 130 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Jonathan Michael Gibson, 34, Mountain Iron, drugs-third degree-sale-narcotic, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $160.
