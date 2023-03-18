VIRGINIA—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
—
Misdemeanor
Federico Anastio Villanueva, 23, Sandstone, Minn., traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Jeremy James Lawrence, 38, Mountain Iron, theft of motor fuel from retailer, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Craig Howard Hultgren, 56, Mountain Iron, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Brian Adam Burba, 30, Gilbert, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Brian Adam Burba, 30, Gilbert, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order-misdemeanor, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Skye Danae Olsher, 28, Biwabik, traffic-DWI-combination any two alcohol/controlled substance/intoxicating substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $125.
Daniel Bruce Elias, 46, Eveleth, domestic assault-misdemeanor-commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Christian John Johnson, 21, Duluth, fifth-degree assault-fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 58 days stayed for one year, 32 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
Douglas Lee Petersen, 71, Tower, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol content .08 within two hours, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,000.
Gross Misdemeanor
Colleen Rene Anderson, 55, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $330.
William Roscoe Eli Lozano, 41, Kingman, Ariz., possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
William Roscoe Eli Lozano, 41, Kingman, Ariz., possess pistol without permit, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Daniel Bruce Elias, 46, Eveleth, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation, one year local confinement, 257 days stayed for one year, 108 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $100.
Ian Reagan Laulunen, 25, Embarrass, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; blood or urine as required by search warrant, one year local confinement, 360 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $330.
Jon Patrick Turk, 36, Aurora, possess ammo/any firearm-user of controlled substance, one year local confinement, 321 days stayed for one year, 44 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
John Melvin Fenske, 48, harassment, one year local confinement, 326 days stayed for two years, 39 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Felony
John Melvin Fenske, Ely, 48, threats of violence-reckless disregard risk, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 39 days local confinement, 39 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Jesse Robert Fruetel, 48, burglary in the second degree, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $300.
Evan Paul Scherber, 27, Duluth, second-degree burglary-dwelling, 18 months, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, 25 days local confinement, 25 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Thomas John Jones, 26, Virginia, threats of violence, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $100.
