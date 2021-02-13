VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Benjamin Joseph Thraenert, 26, Mountain Iron, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 4 days local confinement, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Brady Charles Mann, 19, Aurora, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, six days local confinement, six days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Dylan James Dewhurst, 26, Aurora, traffic collision-collision with unattended vehicle, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Mark Heath Weatherton, 52, Aurora, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Kenneth Shaquille Armant, 26, Ely, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Dylan James Dewhurst, 26, Aurora, theft-from vehicle-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $260.
Dylan James Dewhurst, 26, Aurora, trespass-entering posted land prohibited, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation.
Jalal Kashif Parr, 27, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
William Koby Morrow, 25, Ely, traffic-DUI-4th degree .08 or more in two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Elizabeth Jean Deegan, 39, Tower, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Lauren Ann Peterson, 30, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Jean Marie Laine, 64, Virginia, sale of tobacco violation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Elizabeth Shannon Oneil, 31, Hibbing, sale of tobacco violation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $185.
Zebulon Robert Stevens, 42, Virginia, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Gross Misdemeanor
Johnathan Russell Cope, 42, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 12 months local confinement, 135 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Dillon Douglas Driscoll, 30, Aurora, drugs-5th degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 285 days stayed for two years, 80 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Justin Charles Kainz, 43, Aurora, domestic assault, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
Dominic Jerome Suomi, 23, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Felony
Johnathan Russell Cope, 42, Duluth, felon in possession of a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Johnathan Russell Cope, 42, Duluth, burglary in the third degree, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Johnathan Russell Cope, 42, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $3,285.
Jacob William O’Neil Reynolds, 29, McKinley, assault in the third degree, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 17 days local confinement, 17 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $260.
Thomas Charles Lomsak, 39, Nashwauk, threats of violence, 12 months and one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 67 days local confinement, 67 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Benjamin Thomas Kampa, 38, Big Lake, Minn., threats of violence, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
