VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
•••
Misdemeanor
Douglas Stuart Guiley, 65, Hoyt Lakes, 4th degree DWI, .08 or over, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $410.
Jonathan Alexander Wiggins, 34, Virginia, trespass occupy/enter dwelling or building, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Kathyrn Rae Nesteroff, 28, Kathy, Texas, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served.
Traveen Deshun Stringer, 26, Virginia, aslt-domestic aslt-misd, 90 days local confinement, 77 days stayed for one year, 13 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Kirklan Henry Myers, 33, Ely, violation of order for protection, one year local confinement, 315 days stayed for two years, 50 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Kirklan Henry Myers, 33, Ely, violation of an order for protection, one year local confinement, 315 days stayed for two years, 50 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Kylie Jean Coolidge, 25, test refusal in the second degree, one year local confinement, 359 days stayed for two years, six days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Kathryn Rae Nesteroff, 28, Kathy, Texas, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,015.
Johnathon Jay Cooper, 19, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 207 days stayed for one year, 158 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $715.
Johnathon Jay Cooper, 19, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the second degree (Schedule I or II controlled subtance), one year local confinement, 214 days stayed for two years, 151 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $685.
Vernon Wayne Adams Jr., burglary-4th degree-to commit misdemeanor, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Traveen Deshun Stringer, 26, Virginia, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order-within 10 years of previous conviction, one year local confinement, 354 days stayed for two years, 11 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Felony
Rocky Lee Lyon, 36, Virginia, assault in the second degree, 27 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 115 days local confinement, 115 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Nicholas Allen Tuff, 29, Hibbing, burglary in the third degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Scott Raymond Earl Villebrun, 34, Virginia, aiding an offender to avoid arrest-harbor/conceal, 19 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Melvin Williams III, 35, threats of violence, 26 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines, $135.
