VIRGINIA—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
John Herbert Harris Derheim, 55, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed for one year, six days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
Xavier Isaiah Hunter Wakemup, 24, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
Brandon Julie Larson, 40, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Reid Dillon Fredrickson, 24, Hibbing, domestic assault inflict BH, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $215.
Cody Shane Plaster, 30, Hoyt Lakes, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Brylee Renee Dauphinais, 18, Eveleth, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $300.
Burton Frank Benner, 40, Virginia, fourth-degree DWI (under influence of controlled substance), 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
Brylee Renee Dauphinais, 18, Eveleth, reckless driving; drives consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Brylee Renee Dauphinais, 18, Eveleth, damage to property-fourth-degree-intentional damage-other circumstances, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Holly Anne Thoreson, 21, Britt, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $300.
Timothy Hunter Ersbo, 25, Kelly Lake, theft by shoplifting $1-$500, 90 days local confinement, 36 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Morgan Elizabeth Folz, 21, Ely, fifth-degree assault, inflict or attempt bodily harm, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,381.24.
Jennifer Rose Hager, 40, Grand Rapids, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 56 days stayed for one year, 34 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $300.
Shane Waylon Morin, 22, Virginia, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Shane Waylon Morin, 22, Virginia, domestic abuse-violate order for protection-misdemeanor, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Clinton Richard Weisinger, 43, Ely, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,185.
Michael Thomas Pariseau, 62, Iron, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, 66 days stayed for one year, 24 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Gross Misdemeanor
Desiree Beth Blake, 39, Minneapolis, third-degree DWI, controlled substance with child endangerment, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $330.
Louis Frank Skubic, 94, Ely, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years, supervised probation, total fees/fines $330.
Christine Antoinette Digiovanni, 33, Hibbing, second-degree driving while impaired-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $930.
Jeffrey David Schramm, 65, Minneapolis, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Brian William Boettcher, 53, Ely, threats of violence, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Jordan Lee Doughty, 19, Eveleth, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-alcohol concentration .08 or more, one year local confinement, 360 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $465.
Holly Anne Thoreson, 21, Britt, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $330.
Brian William Boettcher, 53, Ely, threats of violence, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Chaz James Reynolds, 26, Virginia, carry/possess pistol without permit-public place-gross misdemeanor; second or subsequent-felony, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Bradley Steven Monack, 41, Eveleth, assault in the fifth-degree; gross misdemeanor-within three years of previous conviction, 122 days local confinement, 122 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Jeremy Jason Schmitt, 44, Tower, driving while impaired in the third-degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Elijah Blue Chavez, 22, Tower, damage to property-third-degree-reduce value $501-$1,000, stay of imposition, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Elijah Blue Chavez, 22, Tower, contribute to delinquency of a minor/status as a petty offender-petition, stay of imposition, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Ivan Earl Dennis III, 31, Virginia, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, 12 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $420.
Ivan Earl Dennis III, 31, Virginia, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation, one year local confinement, 353 days stayed for one year, 12 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Felony
Cody Shane Plaster, 30, Hoyt Lakes, stalking-engages in stalking, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 174 days local confinement, 174 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Devin Wayne Hadersbeck, 52, Britt, first-degree arson, 41 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Shawn Duane Lokken, 47, Hibbing, violation of predatory offender registration requirements, 26 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.