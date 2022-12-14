VIRGINIA—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Charley Rose Morrison, 22, Virginia, obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement, 66 days stayed for one year, 24 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation.
Lamonica Deshona Shirley, 23, St. Paul, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 86 days staed for one year, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Aidan James Strong, 32, Tower, assault in the fifth degree, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Dale William Werth III, domestic assault-miseemeanor-commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death, 48 days local confinement, 48 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $215.
Paris Faye Fairbanks, 33, Virginia, disturb-disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $100.
Michelle Marie Sailor, 30, Duluth, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $1,090.
Kelsey Ann Kerfeld, 28, Eveleth, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Abigail Lynn Stenberg, 24, Duluth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year, unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
William Wayne Rosett, 65, Ely, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Levelle Lee Anderson, 25, St. Paul, give peace officer false name/birthdate/ID card, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Gross Misdemeanor
Dominique Krystine Pangerl, 28, Eveleth, second-degree driving while impaired (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $115.
Charley Rose Morrison, 22, Virginia, drugs-fifth degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 341 days stayed for one year, 24 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Dominique Krystine Pangerl, 28, Eveleth, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $165.
Travis John Sell, 22, Chisholm, second-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Charley Rose Morrison, 22, Virginia, check forgery-make or alter a check, one year local confinement, 345 days stayed for one year, 20 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
George Gordon Pellinen III, 42, Cook, driving after cancellations (inimical to public safety), one year local confinement, 80 days credit for time served.
Mykayla Jordan Johnson, 27, Kinney, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $220.
Chester Robin Ledoux, 34, Virginia, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $220.
Ashtyn Taylor Villebrun, 23, Nett Lake, second-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for one two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $530.
Felony
Thomas Wayne Maroste, 58, Virginia, DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, 36 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $720.
Aidan James Strong, 32, Tower, possession of a narcotic drug other than heroin in the third degree, 403 days local confinement, 403 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Aidan James Strong, 32, Tower, drugs-first degree-possess 50 grams or more-cocaine or methamphetamine, 75 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 347 days local confinement, 347 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Mark Louis Williams, 53, Virginia, second-degree assault-dangerous weapon, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $215.
Mark Louis Williams, 53, Virginia, burglary-third degree-steal/commit felony or gross misd, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Myron Ellis Clark Jr., 29, Duluth, aggravated robbery in the first degree, 102 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
George Gordon Pellinen III, 42, Cook, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
