VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
•••
Misdemeanor
Jamie Lynn Donahue, 45, Winton, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Taunya Juanita Hell, 41, Hutchinson, Minn., driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Sean Michael Smith, 32, Chisholm, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Molly Alyse Thiel, 18, Gilbert, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Brodey Harold Musakka, 21, Angora, H&R fail to report collision unattended MV, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jerry Raymond Stoll, 49, Ely, disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement, 30 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Dwayne Michael Chapple, 27, Eveleth, domestic assault-misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Dwayne Michael Chapple, 27, Eveleth, Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another, 70 days local confinement, 70 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Dwayne Michael Chapple, 27, Eveleth, theft-take/used/transfer movable prop-no consent, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Nicholas Allen Johnson, 19, Virginia, under 21 drinking and driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Brian Paul Dockwell, 59, Babbitt, theft-issuance of dishonored checks-$249 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $348.60.
Jared Joseph Jourdain, 38, Eveleth, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines 1,072.14.
Jamey Duane Kaster, 39, Aurora, Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85
Gross Misdemeanor
Justin Bradley Gonzales, 32, Ely, Financial transaction card fraud, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Lawrence Craig Ward, 59, Cook, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Emily Nichole Russo, 22, Bemidji, theft, 91 days local confinement, 91 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Darien Xavier White, 20, Babbitt, intent to escape tax, stay of imposition, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Kathryn Louise Saarela, 62, Eveleth, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Deana Ann Workman, 47, Britt, second-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Jon Patrick turk, 34, Aurora, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Felony
Lance Jeffery Johnson, 57, Duluth, DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, 42 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Kevin Eldon Elsner, 59, Virginia, felong convicted crime of violence-firearm violation, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, six months local confinement, five years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jeffrey Scott Martens, 64, Andover, Minn., damage to property-1st degree-value reduced over $1,000, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $3,233.55.
Nathan Michael Porter, 36, Hoyt Lakes, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 73 days local confinement, 73 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,285.
