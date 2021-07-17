VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
•••
Misdemeanor
Benjamin Del Drift, 32, Eveleth, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Derek Marcus Manthey-Ferdig, 28, Duluth, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Paul Edward Knuutti, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed for one year, seven days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Tiffany Jean Beck, 31, Chisholm, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Tiffany Lynn Johnson, 32, Aurora, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Cody Robert Straw, 19, Angora, fourth-degree DWI alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
Trey Alexander Deal, 20, Wheaton, Minn., traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $985.
Scott Chandler Block, 68, Virginia, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Raylon John Honkola, 45, Embarrass, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Elijah Stone Driver, 23, Buffalo, Minn., third-degree DWI UI alcohol, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Curtis Gary Dehn, 45, Cook, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within 2 hours), one hear local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Sarah Renee Johnson, 35, Virginia, driving while impaired in the third degree (0.8 within two hours), one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fiones $1,015.
Patrick Lloyd Warner, 52, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
