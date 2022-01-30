VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Andrew Chase Vohnoutka, 34, Babbitt, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 53 days local confinement, 53 days credit for time served.
Lee Andrew Clark, 35, Virginia, theft, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $145.
Lee Andrew Clark, 35, Virginia, stolen property-posession-unknown property-$250 or less, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Lee Andrew Clark, 35, Virginia, tamper with a motor vehicle, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Jeffrey Jon Struna, 50, Babbitt, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $290.
Jackie Marie Finke, 46, Aurora, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Crystal Lea Pernu, 35, Cape Coral, Fla., driving after cancellation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Elizabeth Catherine Gunderson, 47, Chisholm, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $195.
Kyle William Katzenberger, 31, Cook, carrying pistol while under influence controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
___
Gross Misdemeanor
Lee Andrew Clark, 35, Virginia, driving after cancellation, 92 days local confinement, 92 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Shane William Spencer, 38, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; blood or urine as required by search warrant, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, 12 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Lee Andrew Clark, 35, Virginia, driving after cancellation, 98 days local confinement, 98 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Lee Andrew Clark, 35, Virginia, driving while impaired in the third degree, 98 days local confinement, 98 days credit for time served.
Joseph William Newton, 41, Aurora, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, eight days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $660.
Ivoryanna Marie May Clayborne, 24, St. Paul, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Joshua Paul Karklin, 42, Crystal, Minn., driving after cancellation (inimical to public safety), one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $590.
Alexandr Bryan Herring, 22, Babbitt, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Tyler Christian Collins, 43, Virginia, assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Kyle William Katzenberger, 31, Cook, driving while impaired in the second degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
___
Felony
Andrew Chase Vohnoutka, 34, Babbitt, possession of a narcotic drug other than heroin in the third degree (methamphetamine), 33 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 10 months & 23 days local confinement, 270 days stayed for six months, 53 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Michael William Martin, 55, Virginia, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Lee Andrew Clark, 35, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Lee Andrew Clark, 35, Virginia, felony receiving stolen property, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $85.
Lee Andrew Clark, 35, Virginia, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $85.
