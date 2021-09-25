VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.

---

Misdemeanor

Nicholas Gregory Miller, 33, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.

Christopher Blane Hughes, 45, Aurora, driver’s license-driving restrictions-drive/operate/control, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.

Gross Misdemeanor

Logan Elias Ilek, 31, Virginia, criminal sex conduct-5th degree-non consensual sex contact, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, 30 days local confinement, 27 days stayed for six months, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.

Christopher Alan Rogers, 39, Ely, domestic assault, one year local confinement, 357 days stayed for two years, eight days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.

Shelley Lynne Turner, 68, Hayward, Wisconsin, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.

Felony

Brian Chad Lindland, 49, Ely, drugs-first degree-sale-17 grams or more-cocaine or meth within 90-day period, 81 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.

Brian Chad Lindland, 49, Ely, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

Christopher Alan Rogers, 39, Ely, burglary-3rd degree-steal/commit felony or gross misd, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, eight days credit for time served.

