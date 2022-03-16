VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Kayla Star Gengler, 31, Duluth, drugs-poss/sale hypo syringe/needle, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Aaron Michael Adams Griffith, 35, Virginia, disturb-disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $190.
Zachary Aaron Schmelzer, 27, Hibbing, trespass return to property within one year, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $144.78.
David Robert Klaesges, 69, Ely, traffic, DWI-fourth-degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Richard Lee Mitchell, 40, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Cory Lynn Gowell, 37, Ely, driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $465.
David Allen Lawrence, 45, Grand Rapids, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Kenda Jayni Benner, 26, Nett Lake, illegal possession or sale of hypodermic syringe/needle, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Alyssa Judith Burrington, 21, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $415.
David Allen Lawrence, 45, Grand Rapids, fifth-degree assault-fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $160.
Richard Alvin Axelson, 23, Virginia, fourth-degree DWI, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,190.
Tammy Jean Beck, 53, Virginia, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $385.
Brian Gene Pelletier, 34, Tower, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,120.
___
Gross Misdemeanor
Andrew Joseph Rosman, 29, Virginia, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $820.
David Allen Lawrence, 45, Grand Rapids, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-gross negligence, 208 days local confinement, 208 days credit for time served.
Randall Kyle Boshkaykin, 30, Tower, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
David Larry Pepera, 31, Grand Rapids, giving a false name to a peace officer, 101 days local confinement, 101 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Zachary Kyle Curfman, 28, Gilbert, driving while impaired in the second degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Heather Jean Garcia, 43, Apple Valley, Minn., driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, total fees/fines $1,020.
Joseph William Newton, 41, Aurora, driving after cancellation (inimical to public safety), one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $990.
___
Felony
Johnathan Russell Cope, 43, Duluth, felon in possession of a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
David Allen Lawrence, 45, Grand Rapids, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, 237 days local confinement, 208 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.